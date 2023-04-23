Bellator 294 results: Liz Carmouche retains title; Sara McMann victorious in debut

HONOLULU – Bellator 294 took spot Friday, and MMA Junkie provided unrecorded and charismatic results passim nan event.

The arena took spot astatine Neal S. Blaisdell Arena successful Honolulu. The main paper aired connected Showtime pursuing prelims connected MMA Junkie.

In nan main event, women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) successfully defended her title against DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA). Bennett missed weight, truthful she was ineligible to triumph nan title, but Carmouche still put her loop connected nan line.

In nan co-feature, Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) met Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA) successful a hard-fought heavyweight bout.

Full Bellator 294 results include:

Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

Result: Sharaf Davlatmurodov def. Anthony Adams via unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Records: Anthony Adams (9-4 MMA, 1-2 BMMA), Sharaf Davlatmurodov (19-4-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Dayne Furuta

Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith

Result: Cris Lencioni def. Blake Smith via submission (inverted triangle) – Round 2, 3:39
Records: Cris Lencioni (11-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Blake Smith (7-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Division: Catchweight (both fighters missed nan featherweight limit)
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Frank Trigg

Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Tyrell Fortune

Result: Tyrell Fortune def. Sergei Bilostennyi via disqualification (illegal strikes) – Round 1, 3:26
Records: Sergei Bilostennyi (10-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Tyrell Fortune (13-3, 1 NC MMA, 13-3 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Chris West

Kenneth Cross vs. Killys Mota

Result: Killys Mota def. Kenneth Cross via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:14
Records: Kenneth Cross (13-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Killys Mota (15-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Kevin Yoshida

Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

Result: Levan Chokheli def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous determination (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Records: Levan Chokheli (12-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Michael Lombardo (13-4 MMA, 2-2 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Jason Herzog

Marcos Breno vs. Danny Sabatello

Result: Danny Sabatello def. Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:10
Records: Marcos Breno (15-3 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Danny Sabatello (14-2 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Kerry Hatley

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

Result: Sara McMann def. Arlene Blencowe via unanimous determination (29-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Records: Arlene Blencowe (15-10 MMA, 8-6 BMMA), Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Frank Trigg

Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

Result: Tim Johnson def. Said Sowma via unanimous determination (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Records: Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA), Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Jason Herzog

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett

Result: Liz Carmouche def. DeAnna Bennett via submission (arm triangle) – Round 4, 4:29
Records: Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Kerry Hatley

