Bellator 294 results: Liz Carmouche retains title; Sara McMann victorious in debut

HONOLULU – Bellator 294 took spot Friday, and MMA Junkie provided unrecorded and charismatic results passim nan event.
The arena took spot astatine Neal S. Blaisdell Arena successful Honolulu. The main paper aired connected Showtime pursuing prelims connected MMA Junkie.
In nan main event, women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) successfully defended her title against DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA). Bennett missed weight, truthful she was ineligible to triumph nan title, but Carmouche still put her loop connected nan line.
In nan co-feature, Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) met Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA) successful a hard-fought heavyweight bout.
Full Bellator 294 results include:
Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov
Result: Sharaf Davlatmurodov def. Anthony Adams via unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Anthony Adams (9-4 MMA, 1-2 BMMA), Sharaf Davlatmurodov (19-4-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Dayne Furuta
Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith
Result: Cris Lencioni def. Blake Smith via submission (inverted triangle) – Round 2, 3:39
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Cris Lencioni (11-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Blake Smith (7-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Division: Catchweight (both fighters missed nan featherweight limit)
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Frank Trigg
Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Tyrell Fortune
Result: Tyrell Fortune def. Sergei Bilostennyi via disqualification (illegal strikes) – Round 1, 3:26
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Sergei Bilostennyi (10-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Tyrell Fortune (13-3, 1 NC MMA, 13-3 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Chris West
Kenneth Cross vs. Killys Mota
Result: Killys Mota def. Kenneth Cross via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:14
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Kenneth Cross (13-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Killys Mota (15-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Kevin Yoshida
Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo
Result: Levan Chokheli def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous determination (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Levan Chokheli (12-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Michael Lombardo (13-4 MMA, 2-2 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Jason Herzog
Marcos Breno vs. Danny Sabatello
Result: Danny Sabatello def. Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:10
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Marcos Breno (15-3 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Danny Sabatello (14-2 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Kerry Hatley
Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann
Result: Sara McMann def. Arlene Blencowe via unanimous determination (29-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Arlene Blencowe (15-10 MMA, 8-6 BMMA), Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Frank Trigg
Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma
Result: Tim Johnson def. Said Sowma via unanimous determination (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA), Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Jason Herzog
Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett
Result: Liz Carmouche def. DeAnna Bennett via submission (arm triangle) – Round 4, 4:29
Photos: Bellator 294: Best photos from Honolulu
Records: Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Referee: Kerry Hatley
Story primitively appeared connected MMA Junkie