Ben Wallace warns president Zelensky that allies want 'gratitude' from Ukraine for military aid

President Zelensky insisted Ukraine is ever grateful for Western assistance to conflict Russia coming aft an astonishing onslaught by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Zelensky offered to meet nan curate tomorrow aft his arguable remarks astatine a Nato convention successful nan Baltic.

At an arena successful Lithuania, nan Defence Secretary said he had bluntly told told Kyiv officials 'I'm not Amazon' erstwhile he was presented pinch a 'shopping list' aft an 11-hour thrust to sojourn nan war-torn capital.

He went connected to propose that Kyiv had not shown capable 'gratitude' for nan materiel support it had received since nan February 2022 invasion.

Rishi Sunak publically distanced himself from his elder minister's complaint, saying nan Mr Zelensky had 'expressed his gratitude for what we person done connected a number of occasions'.

It came aft nan Ukrainian warfare leader had expressed his vexation astatine nan reluctance of nan 31 personnel states to work together a patient timetable for membership.

Joe Biden's management has besides told Ukraine that nan US 'deserves a grade of gratitude' for its billions of dollars successful subject support to nan war-torn nation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak coming told Mr Zelensky he belonged successful Nato arsenic he assured him 'real progress' had been made connected providing information guarantees for Kyiv.

The PM told a property convention that Ukraine was 'enormously grateful ... president Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for what we person done connected a number of occasions'.

In amazingly beardown remarks astatine nan arena successful Vilnius, Mr Wallace told reporters: 'There is simply a flimsy connection of be aware present which is that, whether we for illustration it aliases not, group want to spot gratitude.'

'My counsel to nan Ukrainians... you're persuading countries to springiness up their ain stocks. And yes nan warfare is simply a noble warfare and yes we spot it arsenic you doing a warfare for not conscionable yourself but our freedoms.

'But sometimes you've sewage to seduce lawmakers connected nan Hill successful America. You've sewage to seduce doubting politicians successful different countries that it's worthy it and it's worthwhile and they're getting thing for it.'

A bemused Mr Zelensky later said he was 'always grateful' for overseas aid, adding: 'I don't intelligibly understand nan questions. We were ever grateful to nan UK, to nan premier ministers and to nan curate of defence.'

And Mr Sunak told his ain property convention astatine nan event: '(He) expressed his gratitude for what we person done connected a number of occasions, not slightest successful his incredibly moving reside that he made to Parliament earlier this twelvemonth and he has done truthful again to me, arsenic he has done countless times erstwhile I person met him.

'So I cognize that he and his group are incredibly grateful for nan support we person shown, nan invited that we person provided to galore Ukrainian families, but besides nan activity we person shown passim this conflict.'

Mr Zelensky said it was 'logical and understandable' that Ukraine could not beryllium admitted instantly arsenic nan struggle against Russia meant nan conflict would create into a world war.

But he said Nato had sent 'signals' that were 'important' erstwhile it came to Ukraine becoming a personnel state.

'Already we tin perceive immoderate assured statements (about) erstwhile nan conditions will beryllium met,' said Mr Zelensky, who was speaking done a translator.

As good arsenic holding talks pinch Mr Sunak, nan Ukrainian leader besides met different G7 heads of state, including German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian premier curate Justin Trudeau.

He is expected to meet US president Joe Biden later connected Wednesday.

Labour's protector defence caput John Healey said: 'The Ukrainians are fighting for nan early and nan state of their country.

'President Zelensky wants much subject thief yesterday, of people he does. What he doesn't request is lectures connected gratitude, particularly erstwhile they overshadow a successful acme successful which NATO is stronger and nan support for Ukraine is greater.'

This greeting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a thinly-veiled informing to Kyiv.

He angrily dismissed claims from Ukrainian anti-corruption activistic Daria Kaleniuk that nan president 'was acrophobic of Russia' by not mounting retired a timeline for Ukraine to subordinate nan Brussels-based subject alliance.

'The United States of America has stepped up to supply an tremendous magnitude of capacity to thief guarantee that Ukraine's brave soldiers person nan ammunition, aerial defense, nan infantry, fighting vehicles, nan excavation clearing instrumentality and truthful overmuch other to beryllium capable to efficaciously take sides against Russia's onslaught and to return territory backmost arsenic well,' he said.

'I deliberation nan American group do merit a grade of gratitude from nan United States authorities for their willingness to measurement up and from nan remainder of nan world arsenic well.'

In a thinly-veiled swipe astatine Zelensky's disapproval of his Western allies, Sullivan said immoderate of nan charges leveled against nan U.S. were 'entirely unfounded and unjustified.'

The United States is by acold nan largest philanthropist of subject support to Ukraine, offering much than $46 cardinal worthy of hardware to Kyiv, according to information from a respected German think-tank.

Lawmakers successful Congress person earmarked arsenic overmuch arsenic $100 billion, but not each of that assistance has yet been drawn down to thief nan Ukrainian government.

Most of nan weapons shipped to Ukraine are besides made successful nan U.S., boosting jobs successful nan country's cardinal defense sector.

The 2nd largest donor, by contrast, is Britain, which has offered up conscionable complete $6 billion, according to nan Kiel Institute for nan World Economy's Ukraine Support Tracker.