Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch-rivals and convention leaders Barcelona 4-0 to scope nan Copa del Rey last successful stunning manner connected Wednesday.

Barca, bidding for a 4th successive Clasico triumph this season, looked group for nan last having edged a 1-0 triumph successful nan first limb of nan semi-final successful Madrid past month. But aft dominating nan early stages of nan 2nd limb they fell isolated successful improbable manner to suffer 4-1 connected aggregate.

Vinicius Jr gave Real the lead successful first-half stoppage clip pursuing a lightning counter-attack and nan semi-final was turned connected its caput erstwhile Benzema stroked a changeable into nan area 5 minutes into nan 2nd half from a Luka Modric pass.

Eight minutes later Vinicius was fouled successful nan area and Benzema thumped his punishment past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

With jeers echoing astir nan Nou Camp, Barcelona tried to respond but it was Real Madrid who looked nan much apt to adhd to their tally pinch Benzema unstoppable. In nan 80th infinitesimal he was again group up by Vinicius to complete his 2nd hat-trick successful a matter of days having besides deed a treble successful nan 6-0 demolition of Real Valladolid.

Real will fancy their chances of winning nan trophy for a 20th clip erstwhile they look Osasuna successful nan last aft they hit Athletic Bilbao 2-1 connected aggregate connected Tuesday.

After suffering truthful overmuch astatine nan hands of Barcelona this season, this was a spectacular riposte by Carlo Ancelotti's broadside as Real beat Barcelona by astatine slightest a four-goal separator for nan first clip since 1995. Real are a distant 2nd down Barca successful La Liga having mislaid 2-1 to their bitter rival past month.

Dignity backmost aft bruising 2-1 nonaccomplishment past month

But while nan title whitethorn beryllium gone, they regained immoderate bragging authorities successful bonzer fashion.

There was nary hint of what was to travel connected Wednesday arsenic Barcelona looked successful nan temper to termination nan necktie pinch Thibaut Courtois thwarting nan hosts connected a number of occasions. It was from 1 Courtois prevention to contradict Robert Lewandowski that nan necktie turned successful an instant.

Real broke guardant astatine gait and Vinicius exchanged passes pinch Benzema earlier his changeable crept complete nan statement contempt nan efforts of defender Ronald Araujo to support it out.

Five minutes aft nan break Modric glided successful from nan correct and rolled a walk to Benzema to nonstop a precise decorativeness into nan corner. Xavi's Barcelona were successful tatters minutes later erstwhile Vinicius was fouled and Benzema exacted punishment. Tempers flared pinch players from some sides getting progressive successful skirmishes but Benzema had nan past laughter to complete a magical nighttime for Real.

