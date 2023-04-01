Bermuda remains open to hosting digital currency firms amid recent industry collapses

Bermuda’s authorities says it remains unfazed by nan caller streak of industry collapses successful nan integer rate assemblage and is keen to play big to virtual plus work providers (VASPs).

Bermuda’s Premier and Finance Minister Edward Burt disclosed this successful a gathering pinch U.S. officials successful Washington connected March 31, stating that his sojourn to Washington was to reiterate his country’s committedness to ensuring a coagulated model to guarantee investor protection.

The Finance Minister added that a world effort remains cardinal successful regulating nan integer rate manufacture and pushed for “common standards” to supply clarity for each stakeholders. During his stint astatine nan U.S. capital, Burt was hosted by nan Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), wherever he confirmed that nan region is still unfastened to digital currency firms contempt nan grim incidents that rocked nan ecosystem.

FTX’s implosion successful November 2022 formed doubts complete Bermuda’s ambitions to go a integer plus paradise, fixed its proximity to nan Bahamas, nan headquarter of nan beleaguered FTX. Burt clarified that firms are invited to group up shop successful Bermuda if they meet thorough requirements of nan country’s regulatory bodies.

“I deliberation that our attack has been vindicated,” said Burt amid claims that FTX snubbed Bermuda for nan Bahamas’ lax regulations.

As impervious that Bermuda is marching guardant pinch its integer rate plans, Burt pointed to nan caller motorboat of nan first stablecoin released successful nan territory dubbed Jewel USD (JUSD). The stablecoin, pegged to nan U.S. dollar and powered by Polygon (NASDAQ: MATIC-USD), is wide touted to let institutions to grip real-time settlements utilizing a “Bermuda-based, non-U.S. solution.”

Despite plummeting prices, implosions, and dwindling transaction volumes, Bermuda’s authorities has not budged from its integer rate ambitions.

“We are alert of nan caller devaluation successful nan value of cryptocurrencies and stay assured that it does not frighten nan island’s expertise to go a crypto hub,” said Jason Hayward, Bermuda’s Minister for Economy and Labor.

Still attracting world players

Although Bermuda has 1 of nan astir stringent registration requirements successful nan Caribbean, nan territory still attracts world integer plus work providers. The Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) has issued over 14 firms pinch operational licenses, a 3rd of which received their approvals successful 2022.

Hayward noted that nan logic for nan meticulous scrutiny is to forestall nan proliferation of bad actors successful nan region and protect investors’ interests. Typically, nan region’s licensing process is divided into three, opening pinch a testing licence and ending pinch a afloat operating license.

“So obviously, nan persons that we want successful Bermuda must beryllium fresh and due because, essentially, we’re looking astatine maintaining nan jurisdiction’s value name,” said Hayward.

