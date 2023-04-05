Bernstein expects a quick Nifty rebound; accumulate on dips, says Goldman Sachs

Mumbai: Research patient Bernstein said it expects Indian equity markets to spot a 'quick rebound' successful nan adjacent word aft six months of underperforming different Emerging Markets, while Goldman Sachs recommended accumulating stocks present connected further declines.

Bernstein

The patient has group a year-end target of 18,000-18,500 connected nan Nifty, implying an upside of 2.5-5.4% from Wednesday's adjacent of 17,557.

"Our telephone is premised connected nan room for a carnivore marketplace rally led by circumstantial factors," said Bernstein's Venugopal Garre and Ankit Agrawal, successful a statement to clients. "Overall equity returns will still beryllium humble this twelvemonth arsenic nan world downturn could beryllium long, and OPEC's determination to trim crude proviso complete nan play reinforces our position that ostentation risks remain."

The patient said a longer play of higher liking rates, deficiency of buffers, nan consequence of monsoon, and stagnant economical maturation are nan factors that could headdress Nifty upside astatine 18,000-18,500.

Financials, existent estate, and cement will outperform successful this rebound, said Bernstein. Staples and utilities will underperform.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman said Indian equity valuations, though not cheap, person travel down to reasonable levels. The brokerage has group a target of 20,000 connected nan Nifty by March 2024, implying an upside of astir 13.9% complete Wednesday's close.

"While nan marketplace could stay choppy successful nan near-term, amid heightened world uncertainty, deeper corrections beneath nan header scale propose opportune clip for medium-term investors to bottom-fish complete coming months," Goldman's analysts including Sunil Koul and Timothy Moe, wrote successful a customer note.

MSCI India was nan worst-performing scale successful Asia and crossed cardinal markets globally successful nan March quarter, said nan brokerage. Thanks to nan underperformance, India's valuations premium has halved from a grounds highest of 100% successful nan December 4th to 45% currently. The humanities mean is 30%.

Goldman said MSCI India astatine 19 times estimated P/E is 13% supra nan semipermanent average, astir 20% little compared to its highest of 24 times astir a twelvemonth and a half ago, and person to its 'fair value' estimate of 18.5 times.