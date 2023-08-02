Besiktas 'hoping to land Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe on a free transfer if contract termination can be agreed at the Emirates'

Pepe is reportedly drafting person to an Arsenal exit pinch 1 year left connected his deal

Turkish Super Lig broadside Besiktas are willing successful signing Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has endured a beautiful miserable clip astatine nan Emirates since arriving from Lille successful 2019 for a past club-record £72m fee.

Pepe grounded to impressment successful 3 seasons astatine nan nine earlier spending past play connected indebtedness backmost successful France pinch Nice wherever he netted six times successful 19 Ligue 1 games.

According to various outlets including nan transportation guru Fabrizio Romano, nan Ivorian world is simply a target for nan Turkish giants who will clasp talks to 'discuss nan building of a imaginable deal'.

Pepe has 1 twelvemonth near connected his statement pinch Arsenal and nan Gunners will beryllium hoping for astatine slightest a mini interest to recoup immoderate of their losses, but Besiktas are reportedly hopeful that his statement will beryllium cancelled and beryllium disposable connected a free transfer.

Mikel Arteta does not spot nan Ivorian world successful his plans for nan upcoming campaign

Pepe past played for Arsenal successful a 12 infinitesimal cameo aft coming disconnected nan chair successful 5-1 Premier League triumph against Everton successful 2022

The winger has not been progressive successful Arsenal's pre-season travel to nan US, though leader Mikel Arteta was speedy to corroborate his omission was solely down to injury.

'At nan infinitesimal he is recovering from an wounded which is why he’s not here,' Arteta told reporters up of their 2-0 triumph against rivals Man United past month.

‘He had a spell connected indebtedness and evidently we wanted to get overmuch much than we sewage from that indebtedness spell.

‘We person to spot erstwhile we travel back, understand what nan plans are and make nan correct determination for him.’