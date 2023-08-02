Besiktas 'hoping to land Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe on a free transfer if contract termination can be agreed at the Emirates'

6 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Besiktas 'hoping to land Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe on a free transfer if contract termination can be agreed at the Emirates'

Besiktas 'hoping to onshore Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe connected a free transportation if statement termination tin beryllium agreed astatine nan Emirates'

  • Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal for a past club-record £72m interest from Lille successful 2019
  • The winger grounded to impressment and spent past play connected indebtedness successful France pinch Nice
  • Pepe is reportedly drafting person to an Arsenal exit pinch 1 year left connected his deal 

By Tum Balogun For Mailonline

Updated: 17:04 BST, 2 August 2023

Turkish Super Lig broadside Besiktas are willing successful signing Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, according to reports. 

The 28-year-old has endured a beautiful miserable clip astatine nan Emirates since arriving from Lille successful 2019 for a past club-record £72m fee. 

Pepe grounded to impressment successful 3 seasons astatine nan nine earlier spending past play connected indebtedness backmost successful France pinch Nice wherever he netted six times successful 19 Ligue 1 games. 


According to various outlets including nan transportation guru Fabrizio Romano, nan Ivorian world is simply a target for nan Turkish giants who will clasp talks to 'discuss nan building of a imaginable deal'.

Pepe has 1 twelvemonth near connected his statement pinch Arsenal and nan Gunners will beryllium hoping for astatine slightest a mini interest to recoup immoderate of their losses, but Besiktas are reportedly hopeful that his statement will beryllium cancelled and beryllium disposable connected a free transfer.

Nicolas Pepe spent past play connected indebtedness backmost successful France pinch Nice, scoring six goals successful 19 games

Mikel Arteta does not spot nan Ivorian world successful his plans for nan upcoming campaign

Pepe past played for Arsenal successful a 12 infinitesimal cameo aft coming disconnected nan chair successful 5-1 Premier League triumph against Everton successful 2022

The winger has not been progressive successful Arsenal's pre-season travel to nan US, though leader Mikel Arteta was speedy to corroborate his omission was solely down to injury. 

'At nan infinitesimal he is recovering from an wounded which is why he’s not here,' Arteta told reporters up of their 2-0 triumph against rivals Man United past month. 

‘He had a spell connected indebtedness and evidently we wanted to get overmuch much than we sewage from that indebtedness spell.

‘We person to spot erstwhile we travel back, understand what nan plans are and make nan correct determination for him.’

More
Source Dailymail

Related Article

Arsenal vs Monaco - pre-season: Live score, team news and updates, with Declan Rice making his Emirates debut and Kai Havertz on the bench

Arsenal vs Monaco - pre-season: Live score, team news and updates, with Declan Rice making his Emirates debut and Kai Havertz on the bench

5 hours ago
Devin Booker's split with Kendall Jenner PLEASED Phoenix Suns stars as it frees team from 'Kardashian curse' and allows him to focus on his game

Devin Booker's split with Kendall Jenner PLEASED Phoenix Suns stars as it frees team from 'Kardashian curse' and allows him to focus on his game

5 hours ago
Manchester United takeover discussions remain ONGOING despite rumbling on for almost nine months, with the Glazers continuing to talk to a number of parties

Manchester United takeover discussions remain ONGOING despite rumbling on for almost nine months, with the Glazers continuing to talk to a number of p...

5 hours ago
Jason Whitlock slams USA World Cup star Megan Rapinoe - calling her 'the Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism' and says she 'hates America because she hates herself'

Jason Whitlock slams USA World Cup star Megan Rapinoe - calling her 'the Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism' and says she 'hates America because she hates ...

5 hours ago

Popular Article

BNPB Gelar ARDEX 2023, Simulasi Penanganan Bencana Tingkat Asia Tenggara

BNPB Gelar ARDEX 2023, Simulasi Penanganan Bencana Tingkat Asia Tenggara

17 hours ago
Cara Membuat Sertifikat Tanah via Online dan Persyaratannya

Cara Membuat Sertifikat Tanah via Online dan Persyaratannya

17 hours ago
Ukraina dan Polandia Saling Panggil Duta Besar, Gara-gara Tudingan Panas Ini!

Ukraina dan Polandia Saling Panggil Duta Besar, Gara-gara Tudingan Panas Ini!

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.