Best Air Purifier Deals: Save on Coway, Blueair, Shark and More - CNET

Clean aerial is basal to support you successful tip-top shape. That's why truthful galore group are turning to air purifiers some astatine location and successful nan office. Nowadays, location are galore particles successful nan aerial that tin discuss your aerial quality, particularly if you unrecorded successful heavy populated areas. Air purifiers are 1 instrumentality you tin usage to thief you respire easy and support bully health, particularly pinch each of nan allergens successful nan aerial during nan spring. How do they help? Well, aerial purifiers activity to region those allergens, on pinch different impurities, from nan aerial -- and that tin make a quality if you suffer from allergies, asthma aliases different respiratory problems.

Depending connected nan exemplary you choose, different filtration systems tin free nan aerial of galore types of irritants, including pollen, smoke, dust, mold, pet dander and germs, and that tin amended your wide respiratory health. And nan champion portion is you tin drawback 1 of these devices without stretching your fund excessively far.

When buying an aerial purifier for your location aliases workplace, location are galore aspects to consider, including size, value and features, but different important facet to deliberation astir earlier you bargain 1 is nan size of nan abstraction you want to filter. It breaks down beautiful simply, though: Buy an aerial purifier that's excessively mini for your room and you won't reap nan benefits. Keep that successful mind arsenic you shop.

We've rounded up immoderate of nan champion aerial purifier deals disposable and person tried to see discounted options for each environment, from nan smallest rooms to purifiers that tin select aerial for nan full house. We will update this database regularly arsenic deals expire and caller offers driblet astatine various retailers, truthful support checking back.

Aroeve This smart H13 HEPA aerial purifier helps remove pet dander, pollen, smoke and harmful particles from the air. The dual-channel technology and 360-degree air outlet, as well as the tightly designed prefilters, improve the filtration effect, effectively filtering any particles larger than 0.3 microns. Plus, this device filters the air up to 5 times per hour in rooms up to 215 square feet. It's quiet, too, with a sleep mode that runs at 22 decibels, allowing you to rest without interruption.

GermGuardian Improve your indoor air quality at home or in the office with this unit that can clean the air in rooms up to 167 square feet. Dust, pet dander and other common allergens will be reduced with the HEPA filter. It also features UV-C light to kill germs and reduce volatile organic compounds in the air.

HoMedics This air purifier features UV-C technology and powerful filtration to reduce and capture bacteria, virus, mold, pollen, pet dander and fungus particles. It also has a timer, an optional night light and touch controls to make adjusting your preferred settings easy. This model is best for smaller spaces, like a bedroom or home office, as it only covers about 170 square feet.

Honeywell Honeywell's HPA300 true HEPA air purifier is another solid choice. While it is a little more expensive than other HEPA models out there, it covers a larger space, too. This is a great purifier for midsize rooms and is currently marked down on Amazon. The Honeywell has timers and will let you know when it's time to switch the filter. It's quiet, too, which is a great plus.

Coway A CNET favorite, this true HEPA air purifier features a four-stage filtration system that includes deodorization and ion filtration technology that removes pet dander, dust and other allergen particles for better air quality in your home or office. It also features a timer and will notify you when you need to change the filter. This air purifier is a great option for midsize rooms up to 361 square feet.

HoMedics This is a larger version of the TotalClean mentioned above, but at less than $200, this air purifier covers air cleaning and filtration for up to 343 square feet (for cleaning 5x per hour). That makes this option an excellent choice for large rooms. It features 360-degree true HEPA filtration and a UV-C light that can kill up to 99.9% of germs and viruses. It also has 5 speed settings and night-light and aromatherapy options.

Hathaspace The Hathaspace Smart Air Purifier has an H11 true HEPA air filter and cleans the air quietly, removing 99.9% of pollen, dust, smoke, mold, pet dander and more from up to 700 square feet. It even extracts odor from the air. Because of its thinner profile, it doesn't take up much room compared to some of the competition. And with Auto mode activated, your air purifier's smart air quality sensor detects pollutants in the air and adjusts the device speed in real-time.

David Priest/CNET One of our different picks for best aerial purifiers for this year, nan Blueair Blue Pure 211 Plus is an perfect prime if you're looking to cleanable nan aerial successful a ample room. It runs quietly, arsenic debased arsenic 23 decibels connected nan lowest velocity truthful that it doesn't disrupt your slumber aliases immoderate different activity. This aerial purifier weighs 13 pounds and has a elemental interface that's easy to use. It besides features a existent HEPA select certified to cleanable aerial successful spaces up to 550 quadrate feet. It besides features activated c successful nan operation select so, successful summation to removing particles for illustration pollen, particulate and viruses from nan air, your purifier will besides region odor and gas.

Shark The Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6 is a true HEPA filtration device that removes 99.98% of particles from the air. It will remove viruses, dust, allergens, smoke and more, at sizes down to 0.1 microns, from your environment. It's quiet, with six fans for clean air distribution, and with what Shark calls Advanced Odor Lock, your air should smell noticeably fresher. Covering up to 1,200 square feet, it can filter some smaller homes and office spaces in their entirety.

Dreo This device purifies up to 1,358 square feet, making it a great option for large spaces like living rooms, entertainment spaces, workplace spaces and much more. The TurboPure technology circulates clean air at up to 6 feet per second. It captures 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, pet dander, smoke, odor and more. It also has a built-in sensor that monitors the air, and an auto mode, which will adjust its cleaning to the surrounding conditions. There are six modes to choose from, including a sleep mode with a 20-decibel output.

David Priest/CNET If you're looking for an aerial purifier pinch existent HEPA filtration exertion powerful capable to screen your full house, this is simply a solid pick. The value tag is hefty, yes, but if you are going to person to bargain aggregate aerial filters for different rooms, this one-stop instrumentality whitethorn beryllium worthy nan price, particularly pinch nan existent discount. This aerial purifier has aggregate instrumentality velocity settings, smart settings that set instrumentality velocity according to aerial quality, timers and will screen up to 1,560 quadrate feet of surviving space. You're receiving value alerts for Coway Airmega 400: $444

Veva Equipped with an H13 premium HEPA filter, this Veva air purifier removes dust, pollen, germs and other allergens and irritants down to 0.3 microns in size, as well as helps eliminate odors. It's designed to provide coverage for spaces of up to 600 square feet, and the washable pre-filter helps keep it running smoothly for longer. It's a great choice for households with pets, smokers or lots of cooking. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of the full savings.

