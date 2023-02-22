The Best Banana Muffins are soft, moist, and buttery delicious! Made pinch 3 ripe bananas and staple ingredients! This speedy and easy look is awesome for meal aliases a snack!

Banana muffins are conscionable arsenic delicious arsenic banana bread but are overmuch quicker to make and are perfectly sized for portable portions. They are awesome for engaged mornings for a speedy meal aliases moreover arsenic an day snack.

Based connected my family’s favorite banana breadstuff recipe, these banana muffins are 1 of my favourite easy recipes to usage bananas! This look makes nan champion banana muffins that are truthful tender without being mushy aliases crumbly, buttery without being excessively rich, and are truthful afloat of flavor. I emotion that pinch elemental ingredients, I tin person these delicious homemade banana muffins fresh successful nether 30 minutes!

I began making these banana muffins complete 20 years agone erstwhile my boy was conscionable a small one. They person been a favourite ever since. I deliberation they will beryllium a favourite for your family arsenic well!

How to Make nan Best Banana Muffins Recipe

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

For this recipe, you’ll request bananas and a fistful of staple room ingredients that you astir apt person connected hand.

Bananas – You'll require 3 over-ripe bananas with dark spots. I sometimes like to have a spare banana available just in case any of the bananas are too far gone. 😉

Brown sugar – adds a deep, rich, molasses flavor to the banana muffins

Butter – softened to room temperature

Eggs – room temperature to incorporated more easily into the batter

All-purpose flour – run a whisk through your flour to remove any lumps if needed

Baking soda – works as a leavener in the muffins

Baking powder – an additional ingredient from my banana bread, the baking powder helps the muffins to dome beautifully.

Salt – I use kosher salt.

Vanilla extract – I love to use my homemade vanilla extract or a good quality store-bought. (Imagine I included it in the ingredient photo above. 😊)

Optional mix-ins: chopped nuts, chocolate chips, dried fruit

Recipe Tip Room-temperature eggs and food incorporated into nan muffin batter much evenly.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Cream together food and brownish sugar. Add peeled bananas and mash pinch a fork. Mix together until good combined.

Mix successful eggs, 1 astatine a time, until good combined. Then slow operation successful nan flour, baking soda, and baking powder.

Stir successful nan vanilla extract. Divide nan batter betwixt nan 12 muffin cups.

Bake nan muffins astatine 425º F for 5 minutes and past trim to 350º F for different 14 to 18 minutes aliases until nan muffins are aureate brownish and soft and they easy outpouring backmost to nan touch.

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To store. Banana muffins will shop covered connected nan antagonistic for up to 3 days aliases successful nan refrigerator for up to a week.

To freeze. Cool wholly and shop nan banana muffins successful an airtight, freezer-safe instrumentality successful nan freezer for up to 3 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I usage stiff bananas? Yes! I often usage stiff bananas successful this recipe. Remove nan bananas from nan freezer and let them to thaw completely. Remove immoderate excess moisture from nan bananas and past usage nan look arsenic written. How tin I show erstwhile my muffins are done? Check for doneness by inserting a toothpick aliases skewer into nan halfway of nan muffin. There should beryllium a fewer crumbs attached to nan skewer but not loose batter. You tin besides cheque by utilizing an soul integer thermometer. The somesthesia should beryllium betwixt 200º F and 209º F. I for illustration astir 204º F. Why do you commencement these muffins astatine a precocious somesthesia and past trim nan temperature? To nutrient a high, fluffy top, I commencement these muffins astatine a higher somesthesia of 425º F for 5 minutes and past trim nan power to 350º F to decorativeness baking for 14 to 18 minutes. For my oven, 15 minutes is mostly conscionable right, but beryllium judge to cheque them for nan timing successful your oven. Can I make mini muffins pinch this recipe? Yes! Follow nan look and past cook astatine 350º F for 12 to 15 minutes.

Here’s my Best Banana Bread Muffins recipe. I dream you emotion them arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 12 ▢ 3 medium bananas , very ripe pinch acheronian speckles aliases spots

, ▢ 3/4 cup brown sugar

▢ 8 tablespoons butter , softened

, ▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Preheat oven to 425º F. Line muffin pans pinch insubstantial liners aliases hole pinch food and flour, shaking retired immoderate excess flour. Set aside.

Cream together food and brownish sugar. Add peeled bananas and mash pinch a fork. Mix together until good combined.

Add nan eggs 1 astatine a clip and operation until each ovum is afloat incorporated.

Stir successful nan flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract until good combined. Fold successful immoderate further mix-in ingredients you whitethorn beryllium using.

Divide nan batter betwixt nan 12 muffin cups.

Bake nan muffins astatine 425º F for 5 minutes and past trim nan oven somesthesia to 350º for 14 – 18 much minutes aliases until nan muffins are aureate brownish and a skewer inserted successful nan halfway comes retired pinch a fewer crumbs attached but not batter. For mini muffins, cook astatine 350º F for 12 to 14 minutes.

Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Turn out and cool on a wire rack to cool completely. How to Store Banana muffins will store covered on the counter at room temperature for up to 3 days and in the refrigerator for up to a week. How to Freeze To freeze. Cool banana muffins completely and then store in an airtight, freezer-safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months. To serve. Thaw completely on the counter or in the refrigerator and then enjoy. Calories: 215kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 0.3g | Cholesterol: 51mg | Sodium: 265mg | Potassium: 172mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 17g | Vitamin A: 297IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 29mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo