Best Cheap Phone Plans for July 2023: Alternatives to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - CNET

As prices for equipment stay high, looking for much ways to prevention has continued to beryllium a large attraction for group crossed nan country. Cutting costly subscriptions and resisting nan enticement to eat retired are a mates of ways to little your costs, but location are a fewer things you can't discuss on, for illustration cellphone plans. Luckily, you don't request to get free of your work -- you only request to find a cheaper telephone plan.

In 2023, location are plentifulness of ways to do conscionable that, from prepaid carriers specified arsenic Mint Mobile to cablegram companies' mobile endeavors for illustration Comcast's Xfinity Mobile and Charter's Spectrum Mobile. All of them could beryllium much affordable than an unlimited scheme from AT&T, Verizon aliases T-Mobile. Cheap telephone plans now besides person galore of nan features accepted plans offer, including an unlimited option, and they often tally connected a larger carrier's network.

Though location are dozens of telephone scheme options retired there, I've listed a fewer for you to consider, arsenic good arsenic immoderate different ways to prevention connected your bill. This marketplace tin quickly get unwieldy, truthful arsenic pinch immoderate of CNET's different wireless bearer coverage, I'll attraction connected options for a azygous statement and for those looking for 4 lines.

Know your area and which bearer runs connected which networks



To get nan champion deal, you request to make judge you person nan sum that you need. Cutting costs won't thief if it intends nan work won't activity for you.

The US' analyzable geographic variables make it difficult for america to springiness a broad proposal of immoderate 1 carrier. T-Mobile's work successful New York whitethorn beryllium excellent, but if you're successful agrarian Iowa, Verizon could beryllium much reliable.

While your mileage whitethorn vary, nan bully news is that these networks are increasing and improving each nan time, peculiarly arsenic nan 3 awesome players proceed nan title to broad nan US pinch 5G. It's rather imaginable that, a decade ago, you near a web complaining astir its sparse service, but now it's been beefed up because of that title to get customers.

If you cognize immoderate friends aliases family successful your area that already usage nan bearer you're considering, inquire astir their experience. You could besides spell to a carrier's shop and spot if they connection immoderate free ways to effort retired nan work earlier switching over, specified arsenic T-Mobile's Network Pass. Verizon now offers a akin 30-day "Test Drive" program, while nan Cricket prepaid service has its ain proceedings program that lets you sample genitor AT&T's network.

When it comes to prepaid carriers and mobile options from cablegram companies you should besides cheque to spot which web they are using. Mint Mobile, for instance, runs connected T-Mobile's work (and will soon beryllium acquired by T-Mobile), while Comcast's Xfinity Mobile and Charter's Spectrum Mobile usage Verizon. In these cases, downloading either of nan 2 apps supra could beryllium a speedy and easy measurement to effort retired T-Mobile aliases Verizon's sum successful your area earlier you switch.

We person a database of a fewer of nan awesome replacement providers and which networks they tally connected surgery down here. Now, onto nan picks.

Single lines pinch unlimited data



Sarah Tew/CNET Boost Mobile has added an unlimited scheme that offers unlimited talk, matter and information to caller users for $25 a month pinch taxes and fees included. Unlike Mint Mobile's 12-month plan, our erstwhile prime successful this slot, Boost's scheme isn't tied to 12-month increments. You do, however, request to beryllium a caller Boost customer to get nan offer.

Sarah Tew/CNET Verizon's Visible restructured its unlimited plans past year, dropping nan value for its guidelines offering from $40 per period per statement to $30. In doing truthful it besides tweaked immoderate of nan features, possibly astir notably removing entree to Verizon's fastest Ultra Wideband 5G web (for that you'll request to salary $45 a period for nan Visible Plus plan). The bearer besides removed its Party Pay family-plan-like option that allowed for rates arsenic debased arsenic $25 a month.

Sarah Tew/CNET Ryan Reynolds' telephone company has made a sanction for itself pinch its quirky advertising, but it besides has 1 of nan amended offers for unlimited information that we've seen. For 12 months, you tin get unlimited talk, matter and information for $30 per period per line. Running connected T-Mobile's networks, you get 40GB of high-speed information connected 5G and 4G LTE per month, though if you do rustle done that earlier your 30-day play resets, your speeds will slow to "3G speeds..

Family plans pinch unlimited data



Sarah Tew/CNET Google's telephone work sewage a pricing revamp that makes it a overmuch much appealing replacement to awesome providers. For a family of four, you tin now get its Simply Unlimited scheme for $80 per period ($20 per month, per line) which includes not only unlimited talk, matter and information but besides 5GB of mobile hotspot use. There besides is free roaming successful Canada and Mexico, though taxes and fees are not included successful nan sticker price.

Sarah Tew/CNET US Mobile, which runs connected Verizon's web for its "Warp 5G" work and T-Mobile's for its "GSM" offering, costs $80 per period ($20 per line) for 4 lines connected its Unlimited Basic option. For that price, you get 40GB of high-speed data, including 5G, and 5GB of hotspot data, but nary perks for illustration world information roaming. Like Google Fi Wireless, taxes and fees are not included successful nan sticker price.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T's prepaid marque has a decent woody if you're looking for 4 lines: $25 a period for unlimited talk, matter and data. A azygous statement is $55 a month, but Cricket gives a coagulated discount if you're consenting to adhd much lines to nan account.

Best for nary aliases constricted data



Rick Broida/CNET If you're looking for work for a backup telephone that's seldom used, TextNow has a free plan. Running connected T-Mobile's network, nan work offers free unlimited talk and unlimited texting, though ads are placed successful its app that you usage to telephone and matter people. There isn't immoderate information included pinch this action and removing nan ads without adding information would tally you $10 a month. If you want to watch YouTube, FaceTime aliases surf nan web, you'll request to link to Wi-Fi.

Sarah Tew/CNET US Mobile has a bully action for 5GB of information for $15 a month, which thumps comparably priced offers from Mint ($15 a period for 4GB of data), Boost Mobile ($15 for 2GB of data) and others.

Frequently asked questions



Sarah Tew/CNET What astir cablegram companies? Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile and Optimum Mobile could beryllium options, depending connected wherever you live. Xfinity Mobile and Spectrum Mobile each usage Verizon's web while Optimum uses T-Mobile.