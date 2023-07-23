Best laptop deals in July 2023: Back-to-school sales are in full swing at Dell, Best Buy, and beyond

The M1-powered Apple MacBook Air is still chilling astatine its record-low Prime Day price. Credit: Apple

The only point amended than a awesome laptop is simply a awesome laptop that fits your budget. Nowadays, moreover inexpensive PCs battalion nan specs to thief you tackle whatever's connected your to-do list, whether it's work, schoolhouse assignments, watching Netflix, aliases conscionable endlessly browsing societal media. If you're hunting for a caller 1 but don't needfully want to swipe your savings relationship successful 1 go, we're compiling a moving database of nan champion deals connected laptops crossed awesome retailers correct here. Read connected for our apical picks arsenic of July 22 (categorized by price, past listed successful alphabetical order).

Laptop deals nether $300

Why we for illustration it

This 15.6-inch accepted laptop from Dell comes pinch 512GB of SSD storage, which is thing I've ne'er seen successful nan sub-$300 value scope successful each my clip putting this database of deals together. (Most entry-level PCs person sluggish eMMC flash retention that caps retired astatine 128GB.) It's powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor pinch 8GB of RAM, making it stellar for mundane multitasking.

More laptop deals nether $300

Acer Chromebook 315 (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) — $199 $279 (save $80)

Acer Chromebook 514 (MediaTek Kompanio 828, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) — $249.99 $399.99 (save $150)

ASUS CX1500 Chromebook (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) — $169 $229 (save $60)

ASUS L510MA (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC) — $199 $279.99 (save $80.99)

ASUS Vivobook 14 X412 (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $299 $399 (save $100)

HP Chromebook x360 (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) — $269.99 $389.99 (save $120)

HP Chromebook x360 13.3-inch Laptop 14at-ca100 (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) — $269.99 $389.99 (save $120)

HP Laptop 15z-fc000 (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $279.99 $459.99 (save $180)

HP Laptop 17z-cp200 (AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $299.99 $499.99 (save $200)

Lenovo 3i Chromebook (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC) — $299.99 $439.99 (save $130)

Laptop deals nether $600

Why we for illustration it

A 2022 release, this Inspiron 16 besides has an unheard-of retention capacity for its existent clearance value point: a full terabyte. Other spec highlights see an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, a decent mid-range CPU for gaming, positive 16GB of RAM, and a large 16-inch, 16:10 display.

More laptop deals nether $600

Acer Aspire 5 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $599.99 $699.99 (save $100)

ASUS F515 (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $499 $869 (save $370)

ASUS Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i5-1240P, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $599 $699.99 (save $100.99)

ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $599.99 $699.99 (save $100)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $599 $749 (save $150)

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (Intel Core i5-1240P, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $549.99 $749.99 (save $200); other $50 disconnected pinch paid My Best Buy membership

Dell Inspiron 14 (Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $549.99 $999.99 (save $450)

HP Laptop 14z-em000 (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $379.99 $609.99 (save $230)

HP Laptop 17t-cn200 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $449.99 $699.99 (save $250)

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13z-be200 (AMD Ryzen 5 7535U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $519.99 $929.99 (save $410)

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 (Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $479.99 $899.99 (save $420)

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14t-eh100 (Intel Core i5-13500H, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $599.99 $849.99 (save $250)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $479 $576.99 (save $97.99)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $429.99 $629.99 (save $200)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $519 $663.99 (save $144.99)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $399.99 $699.99 (save $300)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $459.99 $699.99 (save $240)

Lenovo Yoga 7i (Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $549.99 $799.99 (save $250)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $449.99 $599.99 (save $150)

Laptop deals nether $900

Why we for illustration it

This is nan 13-inch MacBook Air pinch an M1 chip, a sleek fanless design, and an 18-hour artillery life, which nabbed a Mashable's Choice Award upon merchandise successful precocious 2020. The 256GB guidelines configuration's existent value of $749.99 (available astatine Amazon and Best Buy) is simply a lingering Prime Day woody and nan cheapest it's ever been. You won't find a little costly MacBook anyplace unless you bargain a utilized aliases refurbished model.

More laptop deals nether $900

Acer Aspire 7 (Intel Core i5-1240P, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $769.99 $899.99 (save $130)

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $699.99 $1,099 (save $399.01)

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $699 $799.99 (save $100.99)

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (Intel Core i5-12500H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $699 $799.99 (save $100.99)

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $649.99 $799.99 (save $150)

HP Envy Laptop 17-cr1087nr (Intel Core i7-13700H, Intel Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $899.99 $1,249.99 (save $350)

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop 15t-fe000 (Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $649.99 $949.99 (save $300)

HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15t-fa100 (Intel Core i5-13500H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $749.99 $999.99 (save $250)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $769.99 $1,139.99 (save $370)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $769.99 $1,129.99 (save $360)

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $899.99 $1,199.99 (save $300)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 13.5-inch (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $699.99 $999.99 (save $300)

MSI Cyborg 15 (Intel Core i7-12650H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $799.99 $1,099.99 (save $300)

MSI Prestige 14Evo (Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $699.99 $899.99 (save $200)

MSI Summit E13 Flip (Intel Core i7-1280P, Intel Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $899 $1,299 (save $400)

MSI Summit E15 (Intel Core i7-1185G7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $899.99 $1,699.99 (save $800)

Laptop deals complete $900

Why we for illustration it

Last year's Razer Blade 15 is simply a 15.6-inch gaming laptop that's "the champion premium operation of mobility and performance" for big-budget shoppers, according to nan experts astatine PCMag (owned by Mashable's publisher, Ziff Davis). Razer's existent woody connected nan 1TB exemplary pinch an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU takes a invited chunk disconnected to bring it good nether nan $2,000 mark; it was hovering astatine $1,999 earlier this month.

More laptop deals complete $900

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,499 $1,799 (save $300)

Apple MacBook Air, 13.6-inch (Apple M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $999 $1,099 (save $100)

Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch (Apple M2, 8GB RAM, 245GB ​​​​​​​SSD) — $1,099 $1,299 (save $200)​​​​​​​

Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch (Apple M2, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD) — $1,299 $1,499 (save $200)​​​​​​​

Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch (Apple M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,998.99 $2,499 (save $500.01)

Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch (Apple M2 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1,799 $1,999 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512TB SSD) — $1,099.99 $1,649.99 (save $550)

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (Intel Core i7-12650H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $999 $1,199 (save $200)

ASUS VivoBook Pro 15X OLED (Intel Core i7-12650H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,299 $1,599.99 (save $300.99)

ASUS Zenbook S (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,299 $1,699.99 (save $400.99)

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,799 $2,599 (save $800)

Dell Alienware m17 R5 (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,249.99 $2,249.99 (save $1,000)

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,049.99 $1,799.99 (save $759)

Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1360P, Intel Iris Xe, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,599 $1,949 (save $350)

Dell XPS 15 (Intel Core i7-13700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,599 $1,999 (save $400)

HP Envy Laptop 16-h1047nr (Intel Core i7-13700H, Intel Arc A370M, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,099.99 $1,449.99 (save $350)

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,599.99 $1,899.99 (save $300)

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Intel Core i9-13900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,999.99 $2,299.99 (save $300)

LG gram 14 (Intel Evo Core i7-1360P, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,399.99 $1,699.99 (save $300)

LG gram 16 (Intel Evo Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,199.99 $1,449.99 (save $250)

LG gram 17 (Intel Evo Core i7-1360P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,699.99 $1,999.99 (save $300)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 15-inch (Intel Core i7-1255U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,099.99 $1,299.99 (save $200)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (Intel Core i5-11300H, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,399.99 $1,599.99 (save $200)

MSI Crosshair 17 (Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1,289.99 $1,599.99 (save $310)

MSI Prestige 15 (Intel Core i7-1185G7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $979.99 $1,549.99 (save $570)

MSI Raider GE66 (Intel Core i7-12700, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,999 $2,899 (save $900)

MSI Stealth GS77 (Intel Core i9-12900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM 1TB SSD) — $1,199.99 $1,849.99 (save $650)

Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,999 $2,599 (save $600)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (Intel Core i5-1240P, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $929 $1,249.99 (save $320.99)

There are respective times passim nan twelvemonth erstwhile we spot extra-low prices connected laptops: Around Amazon Prime Day (which happened connected July 11 and 12 this year)

During back-to-school income successful July and August

When retailers' Black Friday and vacation deals are successful afloat plaything from October to December

Whenever manufacturers denote next-generation models

Best Buy tends to beryllium nan champion awesome retailer for laptop deals, followed by Amazon and Walmart. That said, each 3 waste a batch of discontinued models and often inflate original database prices, making their deals look amended than they really are. As such, we ever cross-check exemplary numbers and prices pinch manufacturers' nonstop websites. Most of them are usually moving income of their own, too.

We're partial to Acer, Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, MSI, Razer, and Samsung: They're reputable brands that typically tick astir (or all) of nan correct boxes erstwhile it comes to innovative features, durable build quality, and wide value.