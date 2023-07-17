Best Madden 24 WRs: Top Wide Receivers By OVR Rating

It's yet clip for a caller twelvemonth successful Madden, and ratings week has kicked disconnected nan commencement of nan 2023-2024 campaign. After initially revealing Justin Jefferson arsenic nan first personnel of nan Madden 24 99 Club, nan charismatic Madden Twitter relationship unveiled each of nan OVR ratings for each wide receiver successful nan game.

Of course, it's nan apical 10 receivers that person garnered nan astir attention. Compared to past year, location are surely acquainted faces successful nan apical ten, but location are besides a fewer surprises that travel arsenic a consequence of immoderate stellar play during nan 2022-23 season. As always, these ratings are taxable to alteration passim nan people of nan adjacent year, truthful fans shouldn't get excessively attached to wherever each receiver stands. For now, though, fans tin position nan apical 10 wide receivers to statesman nan twelvemonth successful Madden 24.

Top 10 WRs successful Madden 24

There is almost ever astatine slightest 1 wide receiver successful nan 99 Club of Madden, and this twelvemonth nan favoritism belongs to Minnesota Vikings prima Justin Jefferson. Jefferson dazzled fans and opponents successful his inferior play and managed to dethrone Davante Adams arsenic nan 99 Club's only wide receiver. Time will show if Jefferson tin support his clasp connected nan spot, arsenic location are immoderate unthinkable receivers lurking conscionable down him successful nan ratings.

1. Justin Jefferson - 99 OVR

Jefferson nary longer needs immoderate introduction, arsenic he has thoroughly proved his stardom pinch different terrific season. His 1,800 yards and miraculous catches week aft week person earned him a spot successful nan 99 Club, and each signs constituent to him remaining location for years to come.

2. Tyreek Hill - 98 OVR

After 1 twelvemonth successful Mike McDaniel's strategy successful Miami, Tyreek Hill has only improved upon his OVR standing successful Madden 24. Hill has received a one-point bump compared to nan commencement of past twelvemonth and is now nan second-highest-rated receiver successful nan game. As always, Hill's champion property is his speed. Most different receivers don't travel adjacent to matching Hill's 99 OVR speed, making him among nan champion downfield threats successful immoderate offense.

3. Davante Adams - 97 OVR

While Adams surely did not person a bad play successful 2022-23, it wasn't rather beardown capable to support a grip connected his 99 Club spot. The Raiders prima will now person Jimmy Garoppolo throwing him balls, which doesn't look to beryllium an upgrade aliases downgrade from now-Saints QB Derek Carr. It's safe to opportunity we tin expect akin accumulation from Adams this season, but will it beryllium capable to leapfrog either Hill aliases Jefferson?

4. Stefon Diggs - 96 OVR

Stefon Diggs mightiness person started disconnected nan 2023-24 run pinch a scare to Buffalo fans, but he has remained a Bill and each signs constituent to him and QB Josh Allen having different stellar twelvemonth together. Diggs remains a awesome all-around wide receiver that players tin trust connected erstwhile throwing adjacent nan sidelines.

5. Cooper Kupp - 96 OVR

Cooper Kupp had arguably nan champion play by a wide receiver successful nan past respective years during nan 2021-22 season. This resulted successful him receiving a 98 OVR standing successful Madden 23, which immoderate fans really judge was excessively low. However, successful Madden 24, there's nary contention astir wherever Kupp stands. A down twelvemonth for nan LA Rams dropped Kupp's wide production, but location is nary denying his wide accomplishment successful nan slot receiver spot.

6. Ja'Marr Chase - 94 OVR

Believe it aliases not, this is Ja'Marr Chase's first clip being featured successful nan apical 10 of Madden wide receivers. In Madden 23, Chase was possibly rated excessively low, only starting nan twelvemonth astatine an 87 OVR. However, that has changed importantly successful Madden 24 aft different awesome twelvemonth betwixt Chase astatine receiver and Joe Burrow astatine QB. There's nary logic to deliberation Chase won't proceed to put up immense numbers for nan Bengals this season.

7. DeAndre Hopkins - 93 OVR

Meet nan newest personnel of nan Tennessee Titans. DeAndre Hopkins chose to motion pinch nan Titans complete different suitors correct earlier training campy originates and has erstwhile again made nan apical 10 receivers list. While it is simply a autumn from his erstwhile ratings, if Hopkins tin stay healthy, his OVR should summation arsenic nan play progresses.

8. Terry McLaurin - 92 OVR

Scary Terry is now a back-to-back personnel of nan apical 10 receivers list. The homegrown prima has continually gotten amended and amended each twelvemonth since arriving successful Washington. That's mightily awesome fixed nan Commanders' past and existent business astatine quarterback. Still, contempt nan uneasiness successful nan QB room, McLaurin has remained a 1,000+ gait receiver and a unit to beryllium reckoned with.

9. A.J. Brown - 91 OVR

Some mightiness opportunity A.J. Brown deserved a higher rating, and it's difficult to reason pinch that. Brown was an contiguous beingness connected nan section aft arriving successful Philly past season, forming a lethal duo pinch chap receiver DeVonta Smith. Brown turned into a ascendant downfield threat for QB Jalen Hurts and will apt amended upon his standing quickly.

10. Amari Cooper - 91 OVR

Rounding retired nan database is nan aforesaid receiver who did truthful past season. Amari Cooper has been fixed a one-point bump from Madden 23 aft maintaining his play arsenic a personnel of nan Browns. With QB Deshaun Watson fresh to play an full season, nan ceiling for Cooper appears to beryllium overmuch higher than it did a twelvemonth ago.

Honorable Mentions

There are 2 different receivers who were fixed 90 OVR ratings but conscionable missed retired connected nan apical 10 list: Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb. Evans has been a accordant beingness successful nan apical 10 for nan past fewer years, but his astonishing 1,000-yards-per-season streak looks to beryllium successful jeopardy pinch nan existent backmost business successful Tampa. As for Lamb, his early looks highly agleam pinch Dak Prescott still astatine nan helm. You tin cheque retired nan remainder of nan ratings for nan wide receivers by visiting EA's website.

Those are nan apical 10 wide receivers by OVR successful Madden 24 to commencement nan 2023 season. Check backmost for tomorrow for different positional group to beryllium revealed.