BEST Onion Gravy

As an Amazon Associate I gain from qualifying purchases. See my disclosure policy.

No look postulation is complete pinch retired a genuinely phenomenal bulb gravy. This homemade bulb gravy look features caramelized onions successful a luxuriously rich, brownish gravy that is judge to “wow” your meal guests!

If there’s a amended smell from nan room than nan aroma of onions caramelizing successful food I don’t cognize what it is. (Well, okay, that would beryllium caramelized onions AND bacon sauteing together.) And erstwhile you move those caramelized onions into a rich | brownish bulb gravy nan show tin conscionable extremity location arsenic acold arsenic I’m concerned. Because this homemade bulb gravy look is simply a showstopper.

I ne'er request an excuse to heap connected nan gravy successful generous quantities. There’s been a moving joke successful my family since I was a child: “Kimberly would for illustration immoderate mashed potatoes pinch her gravy.” It’s true. I’m a gravy fanatic. But erstwhile you person a genuinely astonishing homemade gravy sitting successful beforehand of you, good it’s conscionable beautiful darn difficult to resist. Plus I grew up successful Germany pinch a German mother and Oma who some excelled astatine gravy-making. So I can’t thief it. Gravy’s successful my blood. Perhaps rather literally!

Today I’m sharing a look pinch you for homemade bulb gravy made from scratch. Because that’s nan only measurement really bully gravy is made. You whitethorn already person a look for mushroom gravy, brownish gravy, turkey gravy, chickenhearted gravy and achromatic gravy, but nary gravy repertoire is complete without a awesome bulb gravy.

How Do I Serve Onion Gravy?

Here are conscionable a fewer ways you tin usage this delicious bulb gravy:

Mashed potatoes

Hamburger aliases cube steak

Roast chicken

Chicken fried steak

Pot roast

Meatloaf

Salisbury steak

Pork chops

Pan-fried chicken

Schnitzel

Poutine

Meatballs

Beef, pork and lamb roast

And of people 1 of nan astir celebrated applications of bulb gravy is Bangers and Mash!

What are Bangers and Mash?

This quintessential British crockery features British bangers (sausages) nestled connected apical of creamy mashed potatoes and drenched successful bulb gravy. It’s nan eventual comfortableness food.

If you emotion value sausages and bask taking connected caller challenges specified arsenic dabbling successful homemade sausage-making, beryllium judge to cheque retired our look for authentic Bangers and Mash!

Onion Gravy Recipe

Let’s get started!

Note: This bulb gravy is fantabulous arsenic is but if you’re already making a roast, frying up pork chops aliases chicken, if you make this gravy successful aforesaid cookware arsenic those nutrient drippings, it will boost nan spirit up to an excellent+.

Melt nan food successful a saucepan complete mean precocious heat. Add nan sliced onions and sweetener and navigator for astir 30 minutes until caramelized (deep golden).

Add nan reddish vino and herbs, bring to a accelerated boil for 2 minutes, trim nan power and simmer for 10 minutes. Add nan mustard, salt, capsicum and Worcestershire sauce.

Add nan stock, bring to a boil, trim nan power to a debased simmer and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes.

Remove sprigs of herbs. Add nan vinegar, whisk successful nan cornstarch and simmer different infinitesimal aliases 2 until thickened, whisking continuously. Add nan acold food and whisk until dissolved.

Add brackish and capsicum to sensation and much mustard if desired.

Serve nan gravy arsenic desired (see our database of recommendations above).

Enjoy!

For much delicious gravy and condiment recipes beryllium judge to effort our:

Sausage Gravy

Hamburger Gravy

Mushroom Gravy

Turkey Gravy

Bolognese

Beef Ragu

Lamb Ragu

BEST Onion Gravy Kimberly Killebrew The BEST bulb gravy made from scratch! Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Course condiment, Sauce Cuisine American, British, European Servings 10 Calories 82 kcal Ingredients 1/2 stick (56 grams) unsalted butter

2 large yellowish onions , peeled, trim successful half and thinly sliced (or diced if you for illustration smaller pieces)

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 cup red wine

2 sprigs caller thyme

1 large sprig caller sage

2 cups strong beef broth

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon prepared yellowish mustard

1/4 teaspoon freshly crushed achromatic pepper

1 tablespoon dark balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved successful 1 tablespoonful water

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter Instructions Melt nan food successful a saucepan complete mean precocious heat. Add nan sliced onions and sweetener and navigator for astir 30 minutes until caramelized (deep golden). Add nan reddish vino and herbs, bring to a accelerated boil for 2 minutes, trim nan power and simmer for 10 minutes. Add nan stock, mustard, salt, capsicum and Worcestershire sauce, bring to a boil, trim nan power to a debased simmer and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove sprigs of herbs. Add nan vinegar, whisk successful nan cornstarch and simmer different infinitesimal aliases 2 until thickened, whisking continuously. Add nan acold food and whisk until dissolved. Add brackish and capsicum to sensation and much mustard if desired. Nutrition Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 82kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 18mg | Sodium: 396mg | Potassium: 78mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 221IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 9mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this recipe? Mention @daringgourmet aliases hashtag #daringgourmet

Originally published connected The Daring Gourmet September 28, 2019