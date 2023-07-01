Best Prebuilt Desktop Gaming PC Deals Ahead Of Prime Day

Getting a gaming PC tin beryllium costly nowdays, but acknowledgment to a ton of sales and deals astir Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12, 2023), you tin get your hands connected 1 astatine a awesome price. PC gamers thin to build their rigs themselves buying individual parts and putting them each together since it's typically nan astir cost-effective method, getting nan champion bang for your buck. However, we've rounded up nan champion prebuilt gaming desktop PCs disposable up of Prime Day--and astir apt passim Prime Day.

HP is dominating nan prebuilt PC income correct now pinch respective options for nan Omen lineup astatine Best Buy. The steepest discount comes from nan HP Omen 40L for $1,150 USD ($500 off), which comes packed pinch an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, nan Nvidia RTX 3070, 16GB of HyperX RAM, and a 1TB SSD. There's besides a mid-range type of nan HP Omen 40L for $1,000 ($350 off) that has a Ryzen 5 5600G and an RTX 3060 Ti pinch nan aforesaid RAM and SSD setup.

If you're looking for thing much affordable, nan HP Omen 25L for $600 ($300 off) comes pinch an Intel Core i3-13100F, a GTX 1660 Super, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. And astatine nan top-end of Best Buy deals is nan Acer Predator Orion 5000 for $1,800 ($400 off), which features an Core i7-12700F CPU, nan RTX 3080, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

What's much is that each of these prebuilt desktops besides travel pinch 1 period of Xbox Games Pass for PC for free. If you're willing successful immoderate of these prebuilt desktop gaming PCs, cheque retired nan specifications and links below. Laptops are besides lighting up nan Prime Day deals, truthful cheque retired our roundup of nan best income connected gaming laptops.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop (RTX 3080)

$1,800 ($2,200)

HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop (RTX 3070)

$1,150 ($1,650)

HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop (RTX 3060 Ti)

$1,000 ($1,350)

HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop (GTX 1660 Super)

$600 ($900)