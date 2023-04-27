Best Quest 2 Head Strap - CNET

$60 astatine Amazon GeekVR hot-swappable artillery adjustable caput strap Keep connected playing nary matter what $29 astatine Amazon Yoges Quest 2 caput strap Yo dawg, I heard you for illustration padding $50 astatine Amazon Yoges artillery headset Comfort and powerfulness rolled into one

Now that Apple has announced its AR/VR headset, nan Vision Pro, VR is erstwhile again successful nan limelight. The Meta Quest 2 is nan existent leader among nan best VR headsets that don't require a PC to tally -- though nan PSVR 2 has emerged arsenic competition and nan Meta Quest 3 has been announced -- but it does person issues (not slightest a price hike).

My biggest gripe is nan Quest 2's caput strap. It's aggressively average, which intends it tin and should beryllium replaced pinch thing much pleasant to usage for agelong periods of time.

What is nan champion Meta Quest 2 caput strap?

I really for illustration nan GeekVR artillery caput strap correct now. It is highly comfortable, moreover for agelong gaming sessions, and it uses hot-swappable batteries to support your gaming going arsenic agelong arsenic you like. In fact, it is truthful easy to switch nan batteries you tin do it while nan headset is still on.

The champion caput straps person plentifulness of support astir nan backmost of your head, and patient fittings to nan front. In bid to trial retired these Quest 2 caput straps, I spent a batch of clip playing successful VR. Playing games for a surviving is not easy, but I strengthen it for you. Here's a database of my favorites.

The champion Meta Quest 2 caput straps

GeekVR Having a artillery connected nan backmost of your caput strap is very helpful, but astir of nan straps connected this database person a artillery integrated into nan band, truthful they tin only connection a finite magnitude of other charge. Once nan artillery and nan Quest 2 tally retired of power, you're done playing. The GeekVR uses replaceable batteries that tin beryllium charged disconnected of nan caput strap and swapped successful arsenic needed. This intends if you had a fewer other batteries, you could play indefinitely. The batteries are easy to swap, too, arsenic they usage copper contacts to transportation nan energy. They simply slot into nan back. It's truthful easy you tin do it while nan headset is still connected and running. I emotion nan level of comfortableness this strap gives me. The weight of nan artillery helps equilibrium nan HUD and nan forehead cushion makes nan full headset consciousness unafraid done nan astir energetic games.

James Bricknell/CNET A caller type of this headset was precocious released pinch a caller ratchet connected nan backmost and a much comfortable beforehand shape. The other comfortableness now makes this my go-to caput strap. One of nan astir important parts of a caput strap is nan padding, arsenic it keeps your caput unafraid while maintaining a bully comfortableness level. This caput strap from Yoges took that value onboard and went all-in connected making judge your caput is padded everywhere. The strap moreover has other pads that connection a antagonistic to nan propulsion from nan backmost arsenic nan ratchet is tightened. For semipermanent use, nan Yoges offers 1 of nan astir comfortable experiences I've had truthful far. My only gripe is nan halfway strap. It's a small excessively short for my head, truthful it doesn't consciousness arsenic unafraid crossed nan top.

Kiwi The Kiwi caput strap is simply a awesome fund replacement to nan Elite strap, pinch a fewer bully editions that make it guidelines retired from nan competition. My boy loves utilizing this for agelong Beat Saber sessions, truthful it's a patient favourite successful our house. Often erstwhile you're wearing glasses pinch VR, nan headset tin often beryllium uncomfortable to remove. I've banged my glasses and knocked them disconnected a fewer times. The Kiwi caput strap tin tilt astatine an utmost angle, allowing you to put nan headset connected without knocking it into your face. It's a acold much comfortable acquisition than nan Elite strap.

Yoges I americium perpetually impressed pinch nan comfortableness of nan Yoges straps. The padding each astir makes it incredibly unafraid and nan added weight of nan artillery helps to equilibrium nan beforehand screen. The artillery is only 5,000 mAh but that's capable to afloat complaint nan Quest 2 astir one-and-a-half times, truthful should support you playing for a bully agelong while.

James Bricknell/CNET I bought nan Elite strap arsenic a bundle pinch my Quest 2 astatine launch, and while immoderate group person suffered from breakages successful that first batch, excavation has performed admirably. This latest tally of nan Elite strap has removed nan flaw altogether, truthful if you want to person a afloat branded caput strap, this is your champion choice. I've utilized my Elite strap for much hours than I count. From playing sweaty and energetic games for illustration Supernatural to sitting successful VR for an eight-hour workday, nan only clip nan Elite strap felt uncomfortable was erstwhile I tightened it excessively much. If you tin get it dialed in, it's great.

Colohas via Amazon One of nan champion things astir a wireless VR headset for illustration nan Quest 2 is sharing it pinch others. Having brought my headset to a number of parties, I tin opportunity that proceeding a disappointed "aww, OK" erstwhile you show personification they can't play because nan artillery died is simply a existent bummer. I've utilized third-party artillery packs that clip to your loop successful nan past to support different headsets going, but nan Meta-made artillery strap for nan Quest 2 is thing wholly different. For starters, nan added weight of nan artillery strap is simply a bully point -- because it's successful nan backmost of nan headset, it causes a balancing effect that removes unit from your chemoreceptor and forehead. The artillery besides adds 2 hours of gameplay, and you ne'er person to return it off. If you want to complaint nan headset, you conscionable complaint nan battery. The powerfulness will travel done to some pinch nary noticeable capacity differences. It's specified a joyousness to usage that I genuinely can't ideate utilizing a Quest 2 without 1 astatine this point.

Amazon When I was looking to upgrade to an "elite" caput strap for my virtual reality experience, I didn't needfully want to walk nan rate for nan charismatic Elite type (see below). I was looking for a Quest bundle that mixed accessories, and I recovered this 1 from Esimen. It includes a bully carrying case, which is what sold maine connected this. The strap is arsenic bully arsenic others connected this list, but nan lawsuit is simply a prize that nan others lack.

Helpful caput strap accessories

Having a amended caput strap is going to amended your VR experience, but location are besides ways to amended your caller caput strap that will make it moreover amended than that. Here are immoderate of our favourite add-ons.

Anker I've utilized Anker artillery banks for my phones for years now, truthful it makes consciousness that I'd favour them for my Quest, too. You could conscionable put it successful your pouch and connect nan cable, but it useful overmuch amended erstwhile connected to your caput strap successful immoderate number of ways. I've moreover utilized velcro.

The slope isn't excessively heavy, but it has capable bulk to thief offset nan Quest 2 headset and plentifulness of powerfulness to apical up your Quest 2.

Amazon While I deliberation it is simply a amended thought to bargain a complete caput strap replacement, it tin costs much than you mightiness have. After all, nan headset wasn't inexpensive successful nan first place. This cool small add-on from Kiwi adds a halo ringing to nan existing caput strap to summation your comfort. Adding a halo to nan backmost of your caput distributes nan weight much evenly and makes it overmuch much comfortable complete agelong periods.

What should you look for successful a caput strap?

There are a fewer basal things to look astatine erstwhile choosing a caput strap:

A bully halo that sits comfortably astir nan backmost of your caput will thief support immoderate of nan weight distant from your neck, making nan Quest 2 consciousness lighter than it is.

Padding is essential. Your skull has minimal padding; that padding needs to travel from nan caput strap, not you.

A ratchet to tighten up nan Quest 2 is adjuvant arsenic well. You don't ever want nan caput strap to beryllium arsenic tight arsenic possible, but you request it to enactment astatine nan correct tightness contempt your jumping around.

Lastly, it would beryllium champion if you had a strap that tin twist but not break. You'll beryllium putting nan caput strap done nan wringer, truthful nan broadside pieces request to clasp up to that.

Does nan Quest 2 Elite strap still break?

While location are still isolated reports of breakages, nan rumor that plagued nan Elite straps seems to person abated. Most of nan issues we spot now are from misuse arsenic opposed to regular deterioration and tear. Our past slug constituent connected what you should look for exists because of this issue, truthful make judge immoderate strap you take has bully reviews and doesn't break regularly.