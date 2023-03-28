Best Samsung Galaxy A54 deals: Where to preorder and who has the best bonus

Possibly nan astir celebrated telephone of 2023 has arrived, and this twelvemonth we get immoderate existent color

While nan Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra whitethorn beryllium shiny, curvy, and camera-packed, astir of america don't request (or want) to walk $1,200 connected a smartphone. Heck, astir of america don't moreover request to walk half that money connected our phone, moreover if it is our integer — and sometimes literal — lifeline these days. After all, erstwhile phones arsenic awesome arsenic nan Samsung Galaxy A54 connection up fantabulous screens, stellar artillery life, and agelong support lives, why would you discarded your money buying thing half a rent cheque much expensive?

At $450, nan Galaxy A54 is already rather a decent value, but arsenic preorders open, we're hunting down nan champion bundles, trade-in offers, and different deals available. Samsung Galaxy A54 preorders will tally from March 30 to April 6.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Carrying connected nan A-series contented of durability and reliability, nan Samsung Galaxy A54 is yet here. While nan Pixel 6a's deals whitethorn entice immoderate buyers away, nan 6a is besides 8 months old; nan A54 is newer and offers up a amended screen, microSD paper support, and much robust software.

Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $250 disconnected nan Galaxy A54 pinch eligible trade-in arsenic good arsenic nan expertise to adhd successful a brace of Galaxy Buds Live for $50. Trade-ins for nan Galaxy S23 flagship statement person been alternatively lackluster, but ideally since nan A54 costs little to statesman with, these trade-ins should still connection a decent discount connected nan phone.

As for those Galaxy Buds Live, they were decent earbuds erstwhile they launched successful 2020 and still person a pursuing among those who request to stay afloat alert of their environments. However, nan fresh is decidedly a "love it aliases dislike it" situation. There are plentifulness of solid, affordable earbuds retired location that are newer, connection progressive noise-canceling, and otter a much comfortable fit.

Why you should bargain nan Samsung Galaxy A54

Like nan Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A53 earlier it, nan Galaxy A54 is shaping up to beryllium 1 of nan best fund phones of 2023. It offers up a awesome 120Hz display, decent processing power, a trio of cameras that are tin — though consistency tin sometimes beryllium a flimsy rumor — and each nan features and package stableness of Samsung's One UI 5.1.

Battery life should easy past you each day, and while it still lacks wireless charging — you'll person to hold for nan rumored Pixel 7a for that — its 25W wired charging should thief it apical backmost disconnected conscionable arsenic quickly arsenic nan Galaxy S23. Best of all, while we Americans were constricted only to Awesome Black successful erstwhile years, this twelvemonth we yet person a prime of Galaxy A54 colors. (Even if it is only half nan assortment nan world markets enjoy.)

We'll support updating this guideline arsenic nan Galaxy A54 becomes disposable astatine much retailers, truthful enactment tuned.