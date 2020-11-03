Best Soundbars and Audio for Sports in 2023 - CNET

Your new TV might beryllium cleanable for watching your favourite master sports, but nan image is only half nan story. Compared pinch nan cruddy speakers successful a TV, a soundbar aliases full-fledged speaker system makes sporting events much breathtaking and easier to follow, and you don't request to walk overmuch astatine all.

Systems commencement astatine astir $100 pinch features for illustration Bluetooth streaming audio and HDMI, while nan much costly systems add Dolby Atmos decoding and 4K video switching. No matter your budget, you tin find thing to heighten your sports-watching experience. Then, erstwhile nan game's over, our picks will proceed to sound bully pinch everything you propulsion astatine them.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you want amended sound than nan Roku, nan Polk Signa S4 offers superlative audio capacity helped on by a potent, wireless subwoofer. This soundbar offers nan champion of each worlds -- awesome speech during nan game, fantabulous spatial Atmos performance, and it's a dab manus astatine euphony for nan half-time show.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Sonos Beam offers nan envelopment of a roaring stadium pinch conscionable a azygous speaker owed to its fantabulous surround-sound engine. It will moreover do a awesome occupation of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, too. As a Sonos speaker you tin besides beryllium judge that it sounds awesome pinch your favourite tunes.

Sarah Tew/CNET Say you already person a stereo amp aliases receiver and want to upgrade your main speakers? Improving your system's sound value doesn't travel much affordable than nan astonishing Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2. It will assistance veils from your existing system's speech and respire caller life into music. Don't miss that play again! Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you want nan afloat surround-sound sporting experience, past you'll want existent rear speakers. The Vizio Elevate soundbar includes rears and a subwoofer, offers fantabulous sound and a bunch of useful features, including a nifty revolving speaker for Dolby Atmos effects. Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.

