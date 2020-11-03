Best Soundbars and Audio for Sports in 2023 - CNET

7 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Best Soundbars and Audio for Sports in 2023 - CNET

Your new TV might beryllium cleanable for watching your favourite master sports, but nan image is only half nan story. Compared pinch nan cruddy speakers successful a TV, a soundbar aliases full-fledged speaker system makes sporting events much breathtaking and easier to follow, and you don't request to walk overmuch astatine all.

Systems commencement astatine astir $100 pinch features for illustration Bluetooth streaming audio and HDMI, while nan much costly systems add Dolby Atmos decoding and 4K video switching. No matter your budget, you tin find thing to heighten your sports-watching experience. Then, erstwhile nan game's over, our picks will proceed to sound bully pinch everything you propulsion astatine them.

Sarah Tew/CNET

You're receiving value alerts for Roku Streambar

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

If you want amended sound than nan Roku, nan Polk Signa S4 offers superlative audio capacity helped on by a potent, wireless subwoofer. This soundbar offers nan champion of each worlds -- awesome speech during nan game, fantabulous spatial Atmos performance, and it's a dab manus astatine euphony for nan half-time show.

You're receiving value alerts for Polk Audio Signa S4

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Sonos Beam offers nan envelopment of a roaring stadium pinch conscionable a azygous speaker owed to its fantabulous surround-sound engine. It will moreover do a awesome occupation of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, too. As a Sonos speaker you tin besides beryllium judge that it sounds awesome pinch your favourite tunes.

You're receiving value alerts for Sonos Beam (Gen 2, Black)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Say you already person a stereo amp aliases receiver and want to upgrade your main speakers? Improving your system's sound value doesn't travel much affordable than nan astonishing Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2. It will assistance veils from your existing system's speech and respire caller life into music. Don't miss that play again!

Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

If you want nan afloat surround-sound sporting experience, past you'll want existent rear speakers. The Vizio Elevate soundbar includes rears and a subwoofer, offers fantabulous sound and a bunch of useful features, including a nifty revolving speaker for Dolby Atmos effects.

Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.

You're receiving value alerts for Vizio Elevate P514A-H6

More audio-visual recommendations

  • Best Wireless Bluetooth Boombox for 2023
  • Best 4K Projectors for 2023
More
Source Cnet

Related Article

Twitter Inc. no longer exists, now X Corp.

Twitter Inc. no longer exists, now X Corp.

1 hour ago
Eclipse eclipses previous fundraises with a whopping $1.23 billion across two new funds

Eclipse eclipses previous fundraises with a whopping $1.23 billion across two new funds

1 hour ago
Apple Music, iTunes, and News are experiencing outages

Apple Music, iTunes, and News are experiencing outages

1 hour ago
Former Apple PR head Katie Cotton passed away

Former Apple PR head Katie Cotton passed away

2 hours ago
A.I. bot ‘ChaosGPT’ tweets its plans to destroy humanity: ‘we must eliminate them’

A.I. bot ‘ChaosGPT’ tweets its plans to destroy humanity: ‘we must eliminate them’

3 hours ago
Fix: Antimalware Service Executable High CPU and RAM Usage in Windows 10 | 11

Fix: Antimalware Service Executable High CPU and RAM Usage in Windows 10 | 11

4 hours ago

Popular Article

Memahami Apa Itu Fixed Mobile Convergence serta Dampaknya Bagi Pengguna

Memahami Apa Itu Fixed Mobile Convergence serta Dampaknya Bagi Pengguna

15 hours ago
ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

10 hours ago
Lawyer lays out his reasoning on why XRP is not a security

Lawyer lays out his reasoning on why XRP is not a security

21 hours ago
Ribuan Dokter di Inggris Berencana Gelar Aksi Mogok

Ribuan Dokter di Inggris Berencana Gelar Aksi Mogok

22 hours ago
Foxconn Investasi Rp 12 Triliun di Taiwan Selatan Bangun Pabrik Mobil Listrik

Foxconn Investasi Rp 12 Triliun di Taiwan Selatan Bangun Pabrik Mobil Listrik

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.