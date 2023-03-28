Best Synology NAS in 2023

Because it's much than conscionable storage

Synology makes a immense number of NAS enclosures, ranging from enterprise-grade systems for respective 1000 dollars to much affordable, basal location usage systems costing conscionable $100. And a batch lies betwixt those 2 extremes.

Each of these Synology NAS units has internals that cater to a circumstantial personification need, though it’s difficult to show conscionable by looking astatine them. Some units are meant for business usage unsocial and don’t make a very bully Plex server, while others get you an all-around capacity for mixed usage astatine your location office.

To minimize nan disorder and springiness you a clear-cut recommendation, we’ve put together a database of nan champion Synology NAS enclosures you tin put successful without reasoning twice.

Bear successful mind that nan prices listed successful this guideline are for nan NAS enclosures unsocial and don’t see nan high-caliber NAS-specific difficult drives that you'll request to get started. And depending connected nan capacity you opt for, nan wide value tin quickly adhd up. So erstwhile finalizing a budget, make judge to facet successful nan difficult drives.

The latest entrant successful Synology’s NAS lineup, nan DiskStation DS1522+, tries to span nan spread betwixt nan outgoing DS920+ and nan uber-expensive DS1621+. You get 4 1GbE LAN ports, enabling nexus aggregation aliases wired relationship pinch a bunch of computers successful your office. The champion portion is that nan NAS comes pinch a (proprietary) slot wherever you tin adhd a 10GbE web larboard arsenic a abstracted purchase, keeping nan costs debased for those who don’t request a faster larboard — while still giving powerfulness users an upgrade option. Compared to its nonstop predecessor, nan DS1522+ gets a bump to a much powerful dual-core AMD processor, which is made for taxing business environments. And pinch 8GB of modular RAM (upgradable to a whopping 32GB), you tin tally virtual machines and server apps each you want. But without a GPU, don’t expect it to transcode your videos connected nan fly, though streaming already transcoded media shouldn’t beryllium an issue. Specifications CPU: Dual-core AMD Ryzen R1600

Dual-core AMD Ryzen R1600 Memory: 8GB, expandable up to 32GB

8GB, expandable up to 32GB Drive Bays: 5 bays supporting up to 16TB each

5 bays supporting up to 16TB each Expansion: Yes

Yes Ports: 4x 1Gbe LAN, 1x LAN upgrade port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x eSATA, 1x PCIe

4x 1Gbe LAN, 1x LAN upgrade port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x eSATA, 1x PCIe Caching: 2x M.2 NVMe slots

2x M.2 NVMe slots OS: DSM 7

DSM 7 Price: $700 Pros Generous modular RAM upgradable to 32GB

Optional upgrade to a 10GbE web port

A coagulated capacity bump complete nan DS1520+

Four gigabit ports for nexus aggregation

Expansion imaginable up to 15 drives Cons Video transcoding connected nan alert isn’t possible

Proprietary web adapter for 10GbE upgrade Buy This Product Synology DiskStation DS1522+

The DiskStation DS220+ has agelong been our go-to Synology NAS recommendation. That's simply because it is nan cleanable package for location users who want thing tin capable for their intermezo and information backup needs without burning a spread successful their pockets. This worth proposition becomes a important facet for fund shoppers erstwhile buying a NAS enclosure, particularly considering nan other magnitude you're required to walk connected nan difficult drives, and nan DS220+ nails it connected that front. It is simply a two-bay system, truthful it won't return up a batch of abstraction connected your table but will fto you shop up to 32GB of data. Even if you halve it to relationship for redundancy, it leaves ample abstraction for each your pet videos and picnic albums successful afloat resolution. Synology has utilized an Intel Celeron processor that comes pinch an integrated GPU, allowing you to transcode your movie postulation connected nan fly. And if you want to occasionally watercourse a 4K movie done Plex, nan DS220+ will beryllium capable to grip it without immoderate hiccups. Specifications CPU: Dual-core Intel Celeron J4025

Dual-core Intel Celeron J4025 Memory: 2GB, expandable up to 6GB

2GB, expandable up to 6GB Drive Bays: 2 bays, up to 16TB each

2 bays, up to 16TB each Expansion: No

No Ports: 2x 1Gbe LAN ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

2x 1Gbe LAN ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports Caching: No

No OS: DSM 7

DSM 7 Price: $300 Pros Excellent value

4K transcoding and playback

Powerful capable for location users

DSM 7.0 is accelerated and smooth Cons Doesn’t support description units

No M.2 NVMe slots

Only 2 years of modular warranty Buy This Product Synology DiskStation DS220+

If nan DS1522+ doesn’t trim it for you, you tin spell for nan Synology DiskStation DS1621+, which is beefier successful astir each areas. Starting pinch nan disposable retention space, nan DS1621+ lets you adhd six difficult drives earlier you request to bargain an description portion to shop much data. This is simply a large woody for mini businesses pinch monolithic information needs, giving them immoderate other headroom to activity pinch successful nan agelong run. Speaking of businesses, nan DS1621+ is designed for workplace users alternatively of location users, which is why an AMD processor makes much consciousness connected this NAS enclosure. The quad-core Ryzen spot offers a acold superior earthy capacity complete nan Intel Celeron scope usually recovered connected unit NAS boxes. It’s very good suited for dense lifting, from moving virtual machines and server-class apps to supporting tens of users accessing nan files simultaneously. With nan DS1621+, you get a PCIe slot to adhd a bunch of compatible accessories to nan NAS, including a 10Gbe LAN port. However, nan guidelines exemplary of this NAS enclosure starts pinch only 4GB of RAM, truthful you will person to summation nan RAM from nan get-go. Alternatively, you tin spell for the upgraded DS1621xs+ model, which gets you an moreover beefier Intel Xeon processor, a built-in 10Gbe port, and 8GB of guidelines RAM. Specifications CPU: Quad-core AMD Ryzen V1500B

Quad-core AMD Ryzen V1500B Memory: 4GB/16GB, expandable up to 32GB

4GB/16GB, expandable up to 32GB Drive Bays: 6 bays supporting up to 16TB each

6 bays supporting up to 16TB each Expansion: Yes

Yes Ports: 4x 1Gbe LAN, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x eSATA, 1x PCIe

4x 1Gbe LAN, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x eSATA, 1x PCIe Caching: 2x NVMe slots

2x NVMe slots OS: DSM 7

DSM 7 Price: $900 Pros Scalable pinch 2 description units

Super-fast and reliable AMD Ryzen processor

Easy upgrades pinch PCIe accessories

Software includes a bunch of business-centric apps Cons Only 4GB of modular RAM

Note moreover a 2.5Gbe LAN port

Entry value tin get hig

Not suitable for 4K video streaming Buy This Product Synology DiskStation DS1621+

For individual professionals and freelancers moving from home, a NAS enclosure's horsepower tends to beryllium much important than its retention capacity. If you autumn successful that category, nan caller DS723+ is nan correct Synology NAS for you. This caller exemplary gets you nan brains of nan pricier DS1522+ but pinch a compact creation of nan DS220+ — each astatine an affordable price. In addition, nan two-bay DS723+ comes powered by nan dual-core Ryzen 1600, making it 1 of nan best-performing NAS units successful its value bracket. However, nan move to a Ryzen spot whitethorn not spell down good pinch those looking to tally a Plex server connected their DS723+. Due to nary integrated GPU, you must guarantee that your media files are successful a format that your customer devices support truthful that nan CPU isn't overburdened pinch media transcoding while streaming content. Synology has included eSATA and PCIe slots for attaching accessories aliases Synology's description portion for a full of 7 thrust bays. You tin further boost nan NAS's capacity by adding 2 NVMe drives dedicated to caching, but its 2GB of RAM remains a sore point. You tin grow nan RAM up to 32GB, but you'll person to walk other connected it. Specifications CPU: Dual-core AMD Ryzen R1600

Dual-core AMD Ryzen R1600 Memory: 2GB, expandable up to 32GB

2GB, expandable up to 32GB Drive Bays: 2 bays supporting up to 16TB each

2 bays supporting up to 16TB each Expansion: Yes

Yes Ports: 2x 1Gbe LAN, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x eSATA, 1x PCIe

2x 1Gbe LAN, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x eSATA, 1x PCIe Caching: 2x NVMe slots

2x NVMe slots OS: DSM 7

DSM 7 Price: $450 Pros Snappy capacity pinch Ryzen processor

Compact, two-bay strategy for location agency use

Supports description unit

Excellent OS and app ecosystem Cons Only 2GB of modular RAM

No multi-gig LAN ports

Video transcoding connected nan alert isn’t possible Buy This Product Synology DiskStation DS723+

The DS220j is among nan cheapest two-bay NAS units successful Synology’s portfolio, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. In fact, it runs nan aforesaid DSM 7 package arsenic its overmuch pricier siblings, pinch support for each nan first-party apps to springiness you a complete Synology acquisition without breaking nan bank. For location users pinch constricted needs, for illustration storing family photos and managing agency aliases schoolhouse task files, nan DS220j should easy fresh nan bill. You besides person nan action to usage nan DS220j successful tandem pinch your main agency Synology NAS arsenic a secondary portion to sync important files either arsenic an off-site backup aliases to get immoderate activity done erstwhile astatine home. With its 2 difficult thrust bays, you tin person respective TBs of abstraction for each your individual aliases activity files and still person immoderate abstraction near for your location videos. The Realtek processor does fto you watercourse videos from nan NAS, but don’t expect it to grip your dense 4K videos without a hitch. Specifications CPU: Quad-core Realtek RTD1296

Quad-core Realtek RTD1296 Memory: 512MB

512MB Drive Bays: 2 bays supporting up to 16TB each

2 bays supporting up to 16TB each Expansion: No

No Ports: 1x 1Gbe LAN, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1x 1Gbe LAN, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Caching: No

No OS: DSM 7

DSM 7 Price: $190 Pros Light connected your pocket

Works pinch nan latest DSM 7.0 OS

Good for storing and managing your files

Offers a bully action of ports Cons Not perfect for high-res media transcoding

Doesn’t support Btrfs record system Buy This Product Synology DiskStation DS220j

Getting your first NAS enclosure shouldn’t mean spending respective 100 dollars upfront. You tin brace a single-drive DiskStation DS120j pinch a 4TB HDD (supports up to 14TB) for nether $200. And for that price, you get nan aforesaid fantabulous Synology package arsenic nan much premium NAS units. The DS120j is perfect arsenic a Google Photos alternative to shop your family photos and videos, aliases you tin usage it arsenic a secondary backup strategy for your superior NAS. The DS120j is simply a power-efficient, compact instrumentality you tin easy tuck distant connected a shelf. Even connected your desk, it won’t return up a batch of space. Its processor and RAM configurations are capable for information retention and ray streaming needs but don’t expect it to play 1080p aliases higher-res videos without a hiccup. Just make judge to prime up a 7200 RPM thrust to make nan astir of nan NAS’s transportation speeds, and you will person an unbeatable package for its price. Specifications CPU: Dual-core Marvell Armada 3700

Dual-core Marvell Armada 3700 Memory: 512MB

512MB Drive Bays: 1 bay, up to 14TB

1 bay, up to 14TB Expansion: No

No Ports: 1x 1Gbe LAN, 2x USB 2.0

1x 1Gbe LAN, 2x USB 2.0 Caching: No

No OS: DSM 7

DSM 7 Price: $100 Pros Excellent worth for fund shoppers

Adequate for handling your files and location media

Comes pinch nan latest DSM 7 OS

Compact and power-efficient Cons Single thrust intends nary information redundancy

High-res video streaming whitethorn not beryllium nan smoothest Buy This Product Synology DiskStation DS120j

Which Synology NAS is champion for location use?

If you're eyeing a Synology NAS for your location for things for illustration backing up your information and watching your digitized movie collection, you can't spell incorrect pinch our worth pick. The DiskStation DS220+ is simply a cleanable fund action for streaming HD movies pinch immoderate 4K contented occasionally added to nan mix. Even if you determine to instrumentality pinch nan banal RAM configuration, it will service you well, mostly because of its Intel Celeron processor that has a built-in GPU for efficiently handling video transcoding.

But definite homes person moreover less needs. You tin easy make do pinch nan DS220j for worldly for illustration hosting your files and sharing your family photos and videos. It's a two-bay system, giving you up to 16TB of retention moreover aft accounting for redundancy pinch RAID 1, which is ample for years' worthy of location videos, machine backups, and whatnot.

We urge going for nan entry-level DS120j only if you're connected an highly tight fund aliases scheme to usage it arsenic a secondary backup for your existing NAS.

The cleanable mediate crushed for mixed-use

As your usage grows, for illustration successful nan hybrid activity situation of today, nan request for earthy hardware capacity will besides spell up. That's wherever our upgraded prime — nan DS1522+ — comes in. With this model, you get a overmuch much powerful processor and ample RAM to return attraction of each your precocious activity applications. Handling aggregate streams of information cameras aliases supporting a mini squad is simply a breeze for this Synology enclosure — you tin moreover set up Synology Drive arsenic your autochthonal Google Drive alternative for your full team, which is 1 of nan champion parts of owning a Synology NAS.

The DS1522+ besides gets you further thrust bays complete its fund siblings, allowing you to battalion moreover much information successful a instrumentality pinch a comparatively mini footprint aliases adhd much HDDs arsenic you go. Plus, you tin ever connect an description portion to create a larger retention excavation without needing to upgrade nan NAS successful nan future. You tin besides spell for RAID 5 successful its five-bay configuration, which is overmuch much businesslike and gives you further bid of mind pinch improved information protection.

Over our erstwhile editor's prime (the DS920+), nan DS1522+ comes disconnected arsenic a much tin instrumentality for work, acknowledgment to an AMD Ryzen processor. For much demanding tasks, nan DS1522+ is nan measurement to go. However, statement that nan Ryzen CPU lacks an integrated GPU. While it won't beryllium a problem for your productivity apps, transcoding high-res videos connected nan alert will wholly trust connected nan CPU and max it retired quickly. If you want to tally a Plex server, you tin see nan DS1522+ aliases nan DS723+, depending connected nan retention excavation you need, but you will person to make judge that your media files are transcoded beforehand successful nan format your customer devices support.

Synology NAS for dense users

Certain usage cases spell beyond what we've discussed and require moreover much tin hardware. For example, if you scheme connected moving a virtual instrumentality connected your Synology NAS, beryllium it Windows aliases immoderate Linux distro, you tin use from thing amended than an Intel Celeron aliases a dual-core AMD chip.

The DS1621+ steps up nan crippled pinch a quad-core AMD Ryzen processor and nan action to spell arsenic precocious arsenic 32GB of memory, which should beryllium plentifulness for moving your Windows applications connected a virtual instrumentality aliases moreover playing immoderate games pinch RetroArch. The other capacity headroom will besides guarantee a smoother acquisition for years to travel arsenic nan exertion load goes up.

You tin spell each successful pinch nan higher-end Synology DiskStation DS36xx series of monolithic NAS servers that get you a class-leading Intel Xeon processor and 12 thrust bays, which is ample for mini to mean businesses pinch comparatively larger teams. But beryllium prepared to ammunition retired respective 1000 dollars for nan full package.

Prepare for nan early successful immoderate case

While adding much difficult drives successful disposable slots aliases utilizing description units is easy, upgrading your Synology NAS's capacity capability won't beryllium easy — aliases cheap. Getting a NAS is simply a semipermanent investment, truthful it's amended to agelong your fund somewhat to get an upper-tier enclosure from nan get-go, particularly if you're buying 1 for your activity needs.

And while you're budgeting, don't hide to relationship for nan NAS-specific difficult drives that tin importantly thrust up your first cost. You tin prevention a spot connected that finance by starting pinch a mates of HDDs and adding much arsenic your needs and squad size grow.