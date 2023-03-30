BetFury Launches iGaming Event With $1M Prize Pool

[PRESS RELEASE – Germany, Frankfurt, 31st March 2023]

BetFury has announced Fury Games Legacy, a 21-day escapade for intrepid players. From March 29, users of nan online casino tin play games and subordinate breathtaking activities pinch magical crypto rewards.

Participants successful Fury Games Legacy person an opportunity to stock successful nan $1 cardinal prize excavation and effort to triumph a Lamborghini Huracan.

In addition, beginners tin bask a profitable Welcome Pack pinch free spins and deposit bonuses.

Join nan arena pinch up to 1,000 free spins and $3,500 successful Welcome Pack available.

Fury Games Legacy will past for 3 weeks. During this time, players tin not only win by winning nan grandiose Wizarding Battle but besides acquisition Secret Chambers pinch awesome bonuses and different crypto rewards each day.

Throughout nan event, location will beryllium a magical title known arsenic nan Wizarding Battle for $1M. The subordinate who takes first spot successful nan Wizarding Battle wins a accelerated and luxurious Lamborghini Huracan. To go a winner, players request to gain points. The rules are simple: play various games connected BetFury and move up nan leaderboard. More points equate to much chances to win.

BetFury is besides offering Secret Chambers, a almanac pinch typical bonuses and activities that unfastened each day. They tin incorporate crypto bonuses, free spins, and galore different surprises. The first Chamber has already opened – it’s a Twitter giveaway. Players should participate and travel nan almanac to drawback nan adjacent activity of bonuses.

About BetFury

BetFury is simply a crypto casino pinch unsocial opportunities and complete 8,000 games supporting complete 50 cryptocurrencies. The level has its autochthonal inferior BFG token, which tin beryllium utilized some for playing and trading connected apical crypto exchanges. Besides, BetFury provides typical mining and staking features to gain much BFG aliases get paid successful celebrated currencies for illustration BTC aliases ETH.