Better Money For Better Journeys: How Bitcoin Has Improved The Way I Travel

This is an sentiment editorial by HodlingCarla, an avid traveler and Bitcoin advocate.

Few things get maine arsenic excited arsenic visiting a caller area of nan world, and my passport tin attest to that. I've visited 45 countries, lived successful 9 and covered each continents isolated from Antarctica.

After years of globetrotting, I thought that portion of my life would person been complete by now. But conscionable erstwhile I began to consciousness nan desire to settee down and group roots, thing happened: I discovered Bitcoin. My life, then, was radically changed. Not only has it transformed my worldview, but it's besides reignited a occurrence successful maine to support moving and activity retired group who person gone done nan aforesaid awakening.

Combining my passions for escapade and difficult money, I've precocious begun to attraction connected visiting emerging Bitcoin information economies crossed nan globe. From helping maine prevention clip and money to making maine consciousness much protected and connected pinch nan group I meet on nan way, utilizing Bitcoin has been a crippled changer for my recreation experiences.

In this piece, I talk really Bitcoin has helped maine hole communal money issues known to travelers everyplace and really it's made my journeys much typical successful aggregate ways.

Bitcoin Helps Travelers Save Time

If I had a sat for each clip I've had to woody pinch payment-related issues successful a overseas country, I'd person a large capable stack to make Michael Saylor jealous. Whether it was uncovering a rate speech pinch decent rates, looking for a shop that accepted my cards aliases calling my slope to resoluteness in installments paper issues, I've wasted truthful overmuch precious clip connected these problems that conscionable reasoning astir them frustrates me.

In a fewer scenarios, it's moreover resulted successful nan disruption of my itinerary and a important dose of anxiety, arsenic erstwhile it happened during a travel to a distant land successful nan Philippines successful 2015. Though I had a awesome time, it wasn't agelong earlier I recovered myself moving retired of cash, pinch nary ATMs and nary rate speech offices successful nan area. Ultimately, I was saved by nan only Western Union agency successful municipality — erstwhile it yet opened 2 days aft my situation began.

Had nan locals and I known astir Bitcoin then, my travel would person gone arsenic planned, and my accent levels would person remained unchangeable nan full time.

Fast guardant 8 years, and I returned to nan Philippines, but this time, my acquisition pinch money matters was overmuch better. Why? Because I chose nan land of Boracay, also known arsenic “Bitcoin Island,” as my destination.

Thanks to nan galore merchants now accepting Philippine pesos via nan Bitcoin Lightning Network rail, I was capable to woody pinch each payments digitally. This prevented maine from wasting clip dealing pinch cash, ATMs and rate speech offices and allowed maine to do much of what I wanted to do: bask nan island.

Bitcoin has helped maine prevention time.

Bitcoin Helps Travelers Save Money

As a backpacker, I was ever very conscious of my budget. Street food, hostels and overnight autobus rides were my breadstuff and butter, but 1 point I could ne'er debar was those unwanted and often unexpected expenses that travel pinch nan territory.

Think of in installments paper fees, which, successful Guatemala, can costs up to 10%, and ATM fees which, successful Thailand, can magnitude to $6 per withdrawal for overseas slope cards positive your slope fees. Even rate speech rates are costly, arsenic I person recovered that they mostly complaint 10% for their services. These mini numbers whitethorn not look for illustration much, but they adhd up quickly, which intends a batch for personification walking connected a budget.

But that has ne'er been an rumor erstwhile visiting Bitcoin communities. That's because nan only fees progressive successful bitcoin payments are transaction costs, which are often negligible aliases non-existent. And I've besides enjoyed nan benefits beyond these hotspots, arsenic galore businesses nowadays connection a discount if you salary successful bitcoin. If you've ever bought tickets to a Bitcoin conference, you mightiness cognize what I'm talking about.

Bitcoin has helped maine prevention money.

Bitcoin Enhances Travelers’ Safety

Whenever I stock tales of my solo adventures, nan taxable of information ever comes up. While thoroughfare smarts and wise decisions person helped maine debar existent danger, I've had to woody pinch a different benignant of unpleasantness aggregate times: fraud.

In Vietnam, I sewage scammed by a taxi driver pinch clone Vietnamese dong notes. In Bali, my recreation paper was cloned, and I only recovered retired erstwhile nan culprits tried to retreat money successful nan mediate of nan night. To this day, I person nary thought really they did it. And I've mislaid way of really galore times I felt my bosom racing while utilizing an ATM successful a questionable location aliases astatine overseas hours of nan time aliases nighttime and stepping distant pinch 3 days’ worthy of rate successful my bag.

Navigating exclusively connected Bitcoin eliminates each of those concerns for me. And it makes cleanable sense. When you're not dealing pinch cash, ATMs aliases in installments cards, your risks are minimized, and your bid of mind is maximized.

My only extremity is keeping my telephone safe, though moreover if I suffer it, I tin still entree my costs by recovering my wallet connected a caller device. That's why it's important to backmost up your seed phrase, people!

Bitcoin has enhanced my safety.

Bitcoin Makes Traveling More Meaningful

Poverty, weakening currencies and countless unbanked individuals are immoderate of nan biggest afflictions that processing countries look today. Call it selfish aliases exaggerated, but paying locals for their equipment and services successful bitcoin feels much rewarding than giving them pieces of insubstantial that are guaranteed to suffer value.

During a sojourn to Bitcoin Lake successful Guatemala, for instance, it was awesome to spot really galore merchants successful nan section marketplace accepted bitcoin. It allowed them to pull much customers, make much income and prompted much conversations astir nan important changes they've gone done since utilizing bitcoin arsenic money.

Being capable to salary hard-working group successful Bitcoin feels much authentic and makes for a much memorable speech and bonding experience. It renders tourism much meaningful and worthy each nan clip and effort that goes into readying a travel to these unsocial places astir nan world.

Bitcoin has made my travels much meaningful.

Needless to say, my recreation acquisition hasn't been nan aforesaid since I discovered Bitcoin. Understanding money and its profound effects connected each facet of our lives has importantly changed nan measurement I look astatine nan world and locomotion done life everyplace I go.

As an avid wanderer, I want to spot much places clasp Bitcoin successful nan future. It will thief empower nan communities, boost nan economies and pull nan attraction of Bitcoiners for illustration myself, who will want to promote and support them successful immoderate measurement they can.

