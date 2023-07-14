‘Better than the original’: AI video of Homer Simpson singing Arctic Monkeys goes viral

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

An AI-generated video of Homer Simpson singing “R U Mine?” by Arctic Monkeys has gone viral.

The clip, created by a instrumentality utilizing Voicify AI technology, sees nan Simpsons character loop retired lyrics from nan Sheffield stone band’s 2013 hit.

While nan digitally created Homer sound is uncannily adjacent to nan existent point – arsenic performed by Dan Castellaneta for much than 3 decades connected nan US animation – it is imbued pinch nan unique English accent of Arctics frontman Alex Turner.

You tin watch a clip of nan opus embedded below.

Fans person reacted positively to nan video, pinch 1 joking that nan screen was “better than nan original”.

“Never thought I’d ever perceive Homer pinch a Sheffield accent but present we are,” wrote another.

Someone other quipped: “Homer has a southbound Yorkshire accent and idk if I should consciousness pridefulness aliases fear.”

The usage of AI exertion to emulate existent actors is presently a contentious 1 successful nan movie and TV industry.

Yesterday, nan Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) announced that it would beryllium joining nan Writers Guild of America (WGA) successful a strike, pinch regularisation astir AI tehnology 1 of nan cardinal issues for some unions. It is feared that studios will progressively move to digitally generated “performers” to debar paying for quality labour.

The Arctic Monkeys were 1 of nan headliners astatine nan 2023 Glastonbury Festival past month.

In a five-star reappraisal of their set, The Independent’s Jazz Monroe wrote: “Crowd members agitating for ‘I Bet You Look Good connected nan Dancefloor’ get their wish, and Turner, who now looks feral, seems wished to present an all-time performance.

“Closer ‘R U Mine’ delivers – a showcase for nan hit conception that has ever made Arctic Monkeys 1 of nan astir effective unrecorded stone bands connected nan planet. The crowd – exhausted, electric, live – yet get immoderate instrumentality service, too: Turner sings each connection perfectly connected nan beat.”

However, not everyone was arsenic impressed pinch nan band’s Pyramid Stage return. On societal media, nan group were accused of “butchering” their repertoire.