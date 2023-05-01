Bhumi Pednekar Is In Kolkata Enjoying This Classic Combination - Can You Guess?

If location is 1 personage who is simply a immense person of each things food, it has to beryllium Bhumi Pednekar. No matter which area of nan world she is in, she ever makes it a constituent to effort delicious nutrient that is locally famous. Recently, nan character was successful London wherever she sampled immoderate scrumptious Mediterranean nutrient and recommended it to her instrumentality followers. And now, Bhumi Pednekar is successful Kolkata for her film's promotions and she didn't time off this opportunity to savour immoderate delectable nutrient successful nan city. Wondering what she relished? Nothing but a classical nutrient operation from Kolkata. Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar was enjoying a delightful thali filled pinch each kinds of yummy dishes from Kolkata. The crockery that she relished was Aloo Posto. Calling nan Kolkata operation 'awesome', Pednekar wrote successful nan caption, "Life correct now is ___. Sound connected to know." The character seemed to beryllium enjoying each wound of nan delicious meal. In fact, she later thanked group successful Kolkata for their astonishing nutrient recommendations. "Am afloat of each nan nutrient and emotion Kolkata. Thank you for nan recommendations fam," she wrote successful her story. Take a look:

Meanwhile, this is not nan only nutrient video that we person seen by Bhumi Pednekar. Recently, nan character besides shared a throwback video of herself ordering immoderate delectable South Indian spread. "What are you craving," she asked successful nan caption. Take a look:

What did you deliberation of Bhumi Pednekar's foodie indulgences? Tell america successful nan comments. Meanwhile, connected nan activity front, her movie 'Afwaah' has conscionable been released connected a celebrated OTT platform. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, it besides has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas successful lead roles.