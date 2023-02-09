Bianca Belair Talks About Wanting To Have The Best WrestleMania Match Again This Year

Most instrumentality and professional reviews of WrestleMania 38 were really beardown acknowledgment successful portion to a bunch of very bully matches. Tops amongst those showcases for galore was Bianca Belair’s terrific astir 20 infinitesimal showdown pinch Becky Lynch. The 2 WWE superstars gave fans an all-time lucifer disconnected nan backmost of a terrific build-up that was some highly method and astatine times, amazingly stiff. The consequence will beryllium watched for years to come, which is astir apt why she’s focused connected surviving up to it.

CinemaBlend sewage a chance to speak pinch Bianca Belair up of her lucifer pinch Asuka during nan property time astatine WrestleMania, and I asked her if she was reasoning astir really overmuch praise she sewage past twelvemonth erstwhile she was putting together her lucifer this year. She said it’s successful nan backmost of her mind. She feels for illustration she “stole nan show” alongside Becky past year, and she wants to do it again. Here’s a information of her quote…

Anytime I put a lucifer together, I want to bargain nan show. That’s nan goal. Coming disconnected past twelvemonth erstwhile (some people) said Becky Lynch and I stole nan show, it’s successful nan backmost of my mind because I want to do amended than I did before. I’m my biggest title truthful I want to bargain nan show, conscionable for illustration past year.

It’s important to person a small swagger arsenic a master wrestler, some because it helps you connected nan microphone and because it tin thrust you to do really typical things successful nan ring. Bianca Belair has that swagger, and she backed it up some times she was connected nan WrestleMania card. She had a awesome lucifer pinch Sasha Banks backmost successful 2021 erstwhile they main evented, and she was someway moreover amended pinch Becky Lynch past twelvemonth (and successful nan SummerSlam rematch). Obviously we’ll person to hold and spot really nan lucifer goes pinch Asuka, but location are plentifulness of group who deliberation The Empress Of Tomorrow is 1 of nan astir skilled wrestlers successful nan world. So, there’s surely a chance it could beryllium thing special.

Bianca Belair won nan Raw Women’s Championship astatine ‘Mania past year, and she has not looked back. She’s dominated nan women’s section for nan past year, and location are galore fans who deliberation she should support connected holding nan belt. It’s easy to spot why too. I ne'er really considered going against Bianca successful my WrestleMania 39 predictions. She’s sewage a awesome ocular look, she’s getting stronger and stronger connected nan microphone, and she delivers really well-done matches. What other would you moreover want successful a champion?

We don’t cognize wherever successful nan WrestleMania 39 card Bianca and Asuka will slot in, but we do cognize they’ll quadrate disconnected connected Sunday during nan 2nd nighttime astatine The Showcase Of The Immortals, which will adjacent pinch Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Expect an unthinkable lucifer aliases if Bianca has her way, nan champion match. Either way, you tin watch nan extremity consequence if you person a Peacock subscription.