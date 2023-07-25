The Justice Department connected Monday sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott complete a recently installed floating obstruction connected nan Rio Grande that is nan Republican's latest fierce maneuver to effort to extremity migrants from crossing into nan US from Mexico.

Migrants seeking asylum locomotion done an land while attempting to transverse nan Rio Grande stream into nan United States connected July 18, 2023 successful Eagle Pass, Texas.

The suit asks a national judge successful Austin to unit Texas to region a astir 1,000-foot (305-meter) statement of agleam orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that nan Biden management says raises humanitarian and biology concerns.

The suit claims that Texas unlawfully installed nan obstruction without support betwixt nan separator cities of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

The buoys are nan latest escalation of Texas’ separator information cognition that besides includes razor-wire fencing, arresting migrants connected trespassing charges and sending busloads of asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities successful different states.

Critics person agelong questioned nan effectiveness of nan two-year operation, known arsenic Operation Lone Star. A authorities trooper's relationship this period that immoderate of nan measures injured migrants has put nan ngo nether intensifying caller scrutiny.

In anticipation of nan lawsuit, Abbott sent President Joe Biden a missive earlier Monday that defended Texas’ correct to instal nan barrier.

He accused Biden of putting migrants astatine consequence by not doing much to deter them from making nan travel to nan US.

“Texas will spot you successful court, Mr. President,” Abbott wrote.

The Biden management has said forbidden separator crossings person declined importantly since caller migration restrictions took effect successful May.

In June, nan first afloat period since nan caller polices took effect, US Customs and Border Protection said migrant encounters were down 30% from nan period anterior and were astatine nan lowest levels since Biden's first afloat period successful office.

White House property caput Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Abbott's policies arsenic a full person made it difficult for US Border Patrol agents to entree Rio Grande.

“Those are unlawful actions that are not adjuvant and is undermining what nan president has put guardant and is trying to do," she said.

In a missive past week, nan Justice Department gave Texas until Monday to perpetrate to removing nan obstruction aliases look a lawsuit.

The missive said nan buoy wall “poses a consequence to navigation, arsenic good arsenic nationalist safety, successful nan Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns.”

The authorities deployed nan buoys without notifying nan International Boundary and Water Commission aliases nan US Army Corps of Engineers.

Mexico's secretary of authorities asked nan national authorities to intervene, saying nan obstruction violates world treaties.

The suit is not nan first clip nan Biden management has sued Texas overs it actions connected nan border.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland successful 2021 accused nan authorities of usurping and moreover interfering pinch nan national government’s work to enforce migration laws aft Abbott empowered authorities troopers orders to extremity vehicles carrying migrants connected nan ground that they could summation nan dispersed of COVID-19.

