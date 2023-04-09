Biden and Irish poets: 'Hope and history,' a lifelong love

NEW YORK (AP) — When President Joe Biden visits Ireland this week, he will people nan 25th day of nan Good Friday Agreement, confer pinch apical officials connected existent issues and grant his Irish ancestors.

You tin besides count connected Biden to quote an Irish writer aliases two, particularly 2 precocious Nobel laureates — Seamus Heaney and William Butler Yeats.

“I deliberation that's a safe conjecture to make,” says erstwhile Biden speechwriter Dan Cluchey, who worked pinch nan president from 2018-2022. “Yeats and Heaney encompass truthful overmuch of nan cosmopolitan catalog of emotions poesy tin definitive and they are nan awesome wells he (Biden) goes to erstwhile he needs nan cleanable words to encapsulate a feeling.”

Presidents person agelong made a constituent of citing a favourite writer, and for Biden that often has been Heaney, renowned for what Nobel judges successful 1995 called “works of lyrical beauty and ethical depth." Besides his original poems, his noted useful see a bestselling translator of nan Old English epic “Beowulf" and his play “The Cure astatine Troy,” a verse adjustment of Sophocles' “Philoctetes,” pinch Heaney's inspirational alliteration astir a clip erstwhile “hope and history rhyme.”

Biden's affinity for Heaney dates backmost astatine slightest to an earlier statesmanlike tally successful 2008, erstwhile he mislaid nan information to Barack Obama and yet became his moving mate. In a reside early successful his ain campaign, Biden observed that he liked to quote Irish poets because they are “the champion poets." He listed Heaney arsenic his preferred “contemporary” Irish bard, and referred to Heaney's words from “The Cure astatine Troy," saying he believed they were reflected successful “the sentiments and hearts of nan immense mostly of nan American people.”

History says, don’t dream On this broadside of nan grave. But then, erstwhile successful a life The longed-for tidal activity Of justness tin emergence up, And dream and history rhyme.

“I judge pinch each fibre of my being," Biden concluded, "we person a chance to make dream and history rhyme."

Biden biographer Evan Osnos says that by 2008 he had already quoted “The Cure astatine Troy” truthful often his girl Ashley would tease him. In his 2017 memoir “Promise Me, Dad,” Biden remembered Ashley's consequence erstwhile Obama take him arsenic nan vice statesmanlike candidate: “Dad, this is dream and history.” Biden answered pinch a joke: “Oh, great. He’s hope. And I’m history.”

Biden has since invoked “hope and history” while serving arsenic vice president, successful his acceptance reside for nan Democratic information successful August 2020, successful a wide seen run video from 2020, when presenting a National Humanities Medal past autumn to Elton John, and moreover successful past month's reception marking nan Persian caller year.

At nan extremity of nan Obama administration, erstwhile nan president awarded Biden a Medal of Freedom, Obama joked that he was going to quote Yeats — because “Seamus Heaney is taken.”

Biden, not surprisingly, quoted Heaney during his ain remarks, but this clip drew from nan poem "From nan Republic of Conscience" arsenic he praised Obama for his humility.

You carried your ain load and very soon your symptoms of creeping privilege disappeared.

Biden mightiness person claimed Yeats arsenic well. Osnos, whose curriculum vitae “Joe Biden” came retired successful 2020, says that Biden began memorizing Yeats arsenic a teen moving to flooded his stutter. He would guidelines successful beforehand of a reflector and speak lines from Yeats and Ralph Waldo Emerson, straining to debar nan contortion of his look muscles.

As vice president, Osnos says, Biden quoted Yeats' "Easter 1916" astatine slightest 20 times, particularly nan line, “The world has changed, changed utterly."

“He has quoted nan statement truthful galore times that his aides tin consciousness erstwhile he’s astir to do it, a spot for illustration nan birds who tin consciousness erstwhile an earthquake is coming,” Osnos told nan AP successful a caller email.

A erstwhile Irish-American president, John F. Kennedy, had his ain history of reciting verse. According to JFK biographer Fredrik Logevall, Kennedy was a lifelong poesy scholar who memorized useful ranging from poems by Robert Frost to nan British writer Alfred, Lord Tennyson's “Ulysses." In nan summertime of 1963, Kennedy became nan first sitting president to sojourn Ireland and mentioned various Irish poets during his trip, which included an reside to nan country's parliament.

“There are those who respect this history of past strife and exile arsenic amended forgotten,” Kennedy said. “But, to usage nan building of Yeats, fto america not casually trim ‘that awesome past to a problem of fools.’ For we request not consciousness nan bitterness of nan past to observe its meaning for nan coming and nan future. And it is nan coming and nan early of Ireland that coming holds truthful overmuch committedness to my federation arsenic good arsenic to yours, and, indeed, to each mankind.”

Heaney's “The Cure astatine Troy” premiered successful 1990 and politicians were soon quoting it. Mary Robinson, successful her 1991 inaugural reside arsenic Ireland's president, hoped for an era successful Europe "where aged wounds tin beryllium healed, a clip when, successful nan words of Seamus Heaney, ‘hope and history rhyme.’”

In November 1995, weeks aft Heaney won nan Nobel, Bill Clinton became nan first sitting president to sojourn Northern Ireland and later made a extremity successful Dublin, portion of his years-long effort to forge what became nan Good Friday Agreement among Northern Ireland, nan Republic of Ireland and nan United Kingdom.

“I could not opportunity it amended than your Nobel Prize winning poet, Seamus Heaney, has said: We are surviving successful a infinitesimal erstwhile dream and history rhyme,” Clinton said while successful Dublin. “In Dublin, if location is bid successful Northern Ireland, it is your victory, too."

Clinton's memories of nan statement person their ain soul meter. Why did bid stay successful Northern Ireland erstwhile treaties elsewhere truthful often fail, he asked successful an effort published Sunday successful The Washington Post? It was, he wrote, “a happy juncture of dream and history rhyming.”