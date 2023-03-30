Biden calls on Russia to release US reporter: "Let him go"

34 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Biden calls on Russia to release US reporter: "Let him go"

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called connected Russia connected Friday to merchandise detained Wall Street Journal newsman Evan Gershkovich, who was charged pinch spying by Moscow.

Russia's FSB information work said connected Thursday it had detained Gershkovich, nan astir superior nationalist move against a overseas journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Let him go," Biden said arsenic he near nan White House for a travel to storm-ravaged Mississippi.

Asked if he was going to expel Russian diplomats aft nan detention of Gershkovich, Biden said, "That's not nan scheme correct now."

The White House property secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, called nan espionage charges "ridiculous" connected Thursday and said location was nary grounds to support nan claim.

The Journal said nan detention of Gershkovich was based connected mendacious allegations.

The FSB accused Gershkovich of gathering accusation classified arsenic a authorities concealed astir a subject factory.

It did not sanction nan mill aliases opportunity wherever it was, but said it had detained nan 31-year-old journalist successful nan Urals metropolis of Yekaterinburg arsenic he was trying to procure concealed information. It did not supply documentary aliases video grounds of his guilt. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by William Maclean)

More
Source Ca

Related Article

EV chargers 'on trajectory' to be as common as gas stations, EVgo CEO says

EV chargers 'on trajectory' to be as common as gas stations, EVgo CEO says

31 minutes ago
Connor McDavid milestones: Oilers phenom scores 300th career goal, breaks Gretzky record

Connor McDavid milestones: Oilers phenom scores 300th career goal, breaks Gretzky record

31 minutes ago
U.S. Bank, First Mile Continue To Reduce Ocean-Bound Plastic, Build Communities

U.S. Bank, First Mile Continue To Reduce Ocean-Bound Plastic, Build Communities

32 minutes ago
Simon Howes completes Atlantic row for Isle of Wight red squirrels

Simon Howes completes Atlantic row for Isle of Wight red squirrels

33 minutes ago
Department of Justice sues Norfolk Southern over February train derailment in rural Ohio

Department of Justice sues Norfolk Southern over February train derailment in rural Ohio

33 minutes ago
Liverpool still 'an exceptional team', says Pep: 'My opinion doesn't change'

Liverpool still 'an exceptional team', says Pep: 'My opinion doesn't change'

34 minutes ago

Popular Article

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

23 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

23 hours ago
Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

23 hours ago
Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

23 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Nasib Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo di Ujung Tanduk, Gagal Nyapres Sekaligus Dipecat dari PDIP?

CEK FAKTA: Nasib Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo di Ujung Tanduk, Gagal Nyapres Sekaligus Dipecat dari PDIP?

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.