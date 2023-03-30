WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called connected Russia connected Friday to merchandise detained Wall Street Journal newsman Evan Gershkovich, who was charged pinch spying by Moscow.

Russia's FSB information work said connected Thursday it had detained Gershkovich, nan astir superior nationalist move against a overseas journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Let him go," Biden said arsenic he near nan White House for a travel to storm-ravaged Mississippi.

Asked if he was going to expel Russian diplomats aft nan detention of Gershkovich, Biden said, "That's not nan scheme correct now."

The White House property secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, called nan espionage charges "ridiculous" connected Thursday and said location was nary grounds to support nan claim.

The Journal said nan detention of Gershkovich was based connected mendacious allegations.

The FSB accused Gershkovich of gathering accusation classified arsenic a authorities concealed astir a subject factory.

It did not sanction nan mill aliases opportunity wherever it was, but said it had detained nan 31-year-old journalist successful nan Urals metropolis of Yekaterinburg arsenic he was trying to procure concealed information. It did not supply documentary aliases video grounds of his guilt. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by William Maclean)