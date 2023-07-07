Biden Defends ‘Difficult’ Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

President Biden defended his determination connected Friday to supply Ukraine pinch cluster munitions, which are outlawed by galore of America’s closest allies, saying it was a difficult determination but “the Ukrainians are moving retired of ammunition” successful nan conflict against Russian forces.

For months, Mr. Biden had wrestled pinch nan determination to proviso nan weapons, which scatter tiny, deadly bomblets crossed nan battlefield. They person been known to origin grievous injuries months aliases moreover years aft nan fighting ends, often among children who prime up duds that did not detonate erstwhile initially dropped.

Ultimately, nan president wished that depriving Ukraine of nan weapons would magnitude to leaving it defenseless against Russia. He said it was a impermanent move to clasp Ukraine complete until nan accumulation of accepted artillery rounds could beryllium ramped up.

“It was a very difficult determination connected my portion — and by nan way, I discussed this pinch our allies, I discussed this pinch our friends up connected nan Hill,” Mr. Biden said successful an interview pinch CNN. “The Ukrainians are moving retired of ammunition.”