Biden falsely claims it's illegal to own a flamethrower while calling for action against 'weapons of war'

President Biden on Tuesday falsely claimed it's forbidden to ain a flamethrower while delivering remarks connected jobs and nan economy, which veered into weapons pursuing Monday's deadly schoolhouse shooting successful Nashville.

"We request to act. These are weapons of war," Biden said successful Durham, North Carolina. "I'm a Second Amendment feline - I person 2 shotguns…You know, but our states - everybody thinks someway nan Second Amendment is absolute."

"You're not allowed to spell retired and ain an automatic weapon," he continued. "You're not allowed to ain a instrumentality gun. You're not allowed to ain a flamethrower. You're not allowed to ain truthful galore different things."

"Why successful God's sanction do we let these weapons of warfare successful our streets and astatine our schools?" he added.

Flamethrowers, however, are wide ineligible successful nan United States and are not considered a firearm by nan Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Flamethrowers are only forbidden successful Maryland and require a licence successful California. The White House did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

Biden's management besides said staying distant from partisan authorities aft the Covenant School shooting is impossible. Audrey Hale, a transgender erstwhile student astatine nan backstage Presbyterian school, killed 3 children and 3 adults successful nan attack.

Principal lawman property secretary Olivia Dalton made nan comments during a Tuesday Air Force One property gaggle. Dalton stated that partisan authorities would beryllium a basal portion of nan speech until Republicans tin "get behind" an battle weapons prohibition and different weapon power measures.

A mourner visits a memorial extracurricular of The Covenant School for nan six victims who were killed successful a wide shooting successful Nashville, Tennessee connected Tuesday, March 28, 2023. On Monday, 3 adults and 3 children were killed wrong nan school. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

"This is yet different onslaught successful a schoolhouse — six group changeable dead," a newsman said. "Without getting into partisan statement politics, what is it astir America that this tin happen, and we don't spot immoderate meaningful momentum for weapon control?"

"What you've seen from this president is simply a committedness to act, adding nan astir important bipartisan gun information legislation in 30 years… This president has been highly guardant leaning and fierce successful trying to tackle this rumor of weapon safety… but location is simply a limit to his executive power, and location is simply a request for Congress to do much successful this moment," Dalton responded.

President Joe Biden falsely claimed flamethrowers are forbidden while calling for action against "weapons of war" pursuing nan deadly schoolhouse shooting successful Nashville. ((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik))

"You asked maine to enactment distant from partisan authorities here, but it's intolerable for maine to do that," Dalton continued. "The reality is we request Republicans successful Congress to get connected committee pinch an battle weapons ban, to get connected committee pinch cosmopolitan inheritance checks, to get connected committee pinch requiring safe storage."

