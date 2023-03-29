Biden makes multiple false Second Amendment claims in wake of Nashville Covenant School tragedy

President Joe Biden responded to Monday's fatal schoolhouse shootings successful Nashville, Tennessee, during a extremity successful North Carolina connected Tuesday, spreading misinformation astir nan Second Amendment successful nan aftermath of tragedy.

The president made a scheduled extremity successful Durham, North Carolina, to speak astir his economical schedule and nan advancement of semiconductors.

But earlier he sewage to nan nutrient of his reside Tuesday, nan president addressed nan calamity that occurred astatine a backstage Christian schoolhouse successful Nashville, nan Covenant School, connected Monday.

On Monday, six victims were changeable and killed erstwhile 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender female and erstwhile student of nan school, entered nan building pinch 2 "assault-type rifles" and a handgun earlier opening fire.

After sidesplitting 3 9-year-old students and 3 adults, Metropolitan Nashville Police officers killed Hale astatine nan scene.

Biden told nan crowd successful Durham connected Tuesday that Monday’s incident was nan families’ "worst nightmare."

Biden said he mislaid a kid to an mishap and different to cancer, noting that location was thing for illustration losing a child, particularly erstwhile taken successful a senseless and heartbreaking act.

"They should beryllium pinch america … arsenic a nation, we beryllium these families much than our prayers. We beryllium them action," nan president said. "You know, we person to do much to extremity this weapon unit that is ripping communities apart, ripping isolated nan psyche of this nation. Protect our children truthful they study really to publication and constitute alternatively of duck and covering successful a classroom."

The president, who describes himself arsenic a "Second Amendment guy," said nan weapons utilized connected Monday were "weapons of war" and that nan correct to carnivore arms is not absolute.

"You’re not allowed to spell retired and ain an automatic weapon. You’re not allowed to ain a instrumentality gun. You’re not allowed to ain a flamethrower," Biden said. "You’re not allowed to ain truthful galore different things. Why successful God’s sanction do we let these weapons of warfare connected our streets and successful our nationalist schools?"

In nan U.S., it is not forbidden to ain a flamethrower nor is it forbidden to ain a instrumentality gun.

To ain a instrumentality gun, aliases afloat automatic weapon, a personification must not beryllium considered a "prohibited person," must beryllium astatine slightest 21 years old, a ineligible resident of nan U.S., eligible to acquisition a firearm, walk an 8-10-month inheritance cheque and salary a one-time $200 transportation taxation to get a stamp.

Biden has antecedently said that nan Second Amendment besides banned nan ownership of cannons erstwhile it was passed successful 1791, but that, too, has been debunked.

He continued making claims astir firearms, particularly erstwhile it comes to nan decease of children.

"This is difficult to believe," he said. "I ne'er thought erstwhile I started my nationalist life that guns would beryllium nan No. 1 slayer of children successful America. Guns. No. 1. It’s sick and overwhelming; a mostly of weapon owners work together we person to do something."

Based connected nan latest disposable information from nan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms are not nan starring origin of decease for children betwixt nan ages of 1 and 17 – centrifugal vehicles are.

Firearm deaths listed nether nan CDC’s information class "Unintentional Injury," shows that retired of 4,552 deaths of children betwixt nan ages of 1 and 17, centrifugal vehicles accounted for 2,159 of those deaths. Drownings accounted for 753, poisoning accounted for 502, suffocation accounted for 212, fires accounted for 204, carrier accounted for 152 and firearms accounted for 120.

Under nan "Homicide" category, firearms accounted for 1,366 deaths, and erstwhile added up pinch firearm deaths considered unintentional, nan full number of deaths by firearm for children betwixt 1 and 17 years of property is 1,518 – 641 little than centrifugal conveyance deaths of nan aforesaid property bracket.

The astir up to day and disposable information is from 2020 and tin beryllium recovered connected nan CDC’s website.