U.S. President Joe Biden. (Kyodo)

U.S. President Joe Biden is not expected to sojourn Nagasaki erstwhile he travels to Japan for a Group of Seven acme successful Hiroshima successful May, negotiated sources said Thursday.

Biden would person been nan first sitting U.S. president to sojourn nan southwestern Japan city, which nan United States deed pinch an atomic explosive aft dropping 1 connected Hiroshima successful nan last days of World War II.

