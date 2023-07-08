Big-hitting Head sets up tantalising Ashes test finale

A superb 77 from Travis Head successful difficult conditions steered Australia to 224 each retired successful their 2nd innings, mounting England 251 to triumph nan 3rd Ashes test, pinch nan hosts closing a rain-delayed time 3 connected 27-0 successful pursuit of that target.

Play did not get nether measurement until good into nan Leeds Saturday evening but erstwhile nan action started, Australian wickets fell quickly to raise England hopes of ensuring their target would beryllium much than reachable.

Head had different ideas, however. After a blimpish start, nan versatile batter hammered 10 boundaries, including 3 sixes, successful a thrilling innings against dispute bowling to springiness Australia dream of retaining nan Ashes pinch 2 matches to spare.

He was nan past man out, giving Australia 5 overs to get astatine England earlier stumps, but contempt immoderate adjacent misses, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived to group things up nicely for a melodramatic finale successful a trial nan hosts must win.

"I had to conflict done it coming for periods and put immoderate unit connected them astatine nan end," Head said. "We are successful a position to triumph this trial match, truthful you return it.

"I conscionable tried to deed targets and not beryllium predictable. We worked done it well. I don't deliberation you tin comparison maine to (Ben) Stokes.

"We cognize really they are going to onslaught things but we person to enactment existent to really we bowl. Headingley does weird things but hopefully location will beryllium immoderate clouds tomorrow and we tin get nan shot swinging astir a bit. There is simply a batch connected nan table."

All eyes will beryllium connected England skipper Stokes moreover earlier he comes retired to bat connected Sunday, 4 years connected from 1 of nan astir singular innings successful trial cricket history erstwhile a 135 not out, connected nan aforesaid ground, snatched triumph from nan jaws of conclusion for England complete Australia.

Stokes besides made an unthinkable 155 astatine Lord's successful nan past test, earlier dragging England to a respectable full successful nan first innings astatine Headingley pinch a big-hitting 80, contempt visibly struggling pinch injury.

It would beryllium timely for Stokes to execute much heroics, fixed England's predicament successful nan series.

"We don't want to beryllium relying connected Ben each nan time, we want to execute each nan measurement down nan batting line-up," England all-rounder Chris Woakes said.

"Although he is superhuman, he cannot do it each time. He is simply a world-class subordinate but, 1 to 11, we each request to help."

Reuters