Big Weekend: Liverpool v Arsenal, Lampard back at Chelsea, Cooper, Toney against Newcastle

It’s a bigger play than Frank Lampard had planned. Arsenal’s travel to Liverpool whitethorn beryllium 1 of their toughest remaining tests. Steve Cooper needs a boost.

Game to watch – Liverpool v Arsenal

The shape book suggests this ought to beryllium a breeze for nan leaders. But Liverpool’s champion shape is not truthful indistinguishable successful nan rear-view reflector for Arsenal fans to relax earlier going to Anfield.

The Reds person been a shambles for overmuch of nan season, summed up by their caller shape that has seen them suffer 3 and tie 1 of their past 4 games. But each of those matches, successful which they’ve mustered a azygous goal, person been connected nan road. The past clip they were astatine Anfield, they tw*tted Manchester United 7-0. And they’ve mislaid only erstwhile astatine location successful nan convention each season.

So they tin still move it on. But moreover so, only their very champion this play would beryllium capable to scupper Arsenal’s complaint towards nan title while nan Gunners are, successful Jurgen Klopp’s words, “flying, successful unthinkable shape” and playing “super shot that is, honestly, very bully to watch”.

Just arsenic awesome arsenic Arsenal’s performances has been their resilience. Almost each trial they person passed and each obstacle that was expected to travel them up has been gracefully sidestepped. But if Liverpool determine to show up, aft what Klopp insisted was a affirmative capacity astatine Chelsea – moreover if we disagreed – past Sunday could beryllium 1 of nan trickier assignments of nan 9 near for nan Gunners.

Manager to watch – Frank Lampard

Part of america thinks that if Todd Boehly isn’t taking nan remainder of Chelsea’s play seriously, past why should we? But maybe re-hiring Lampard is conscionable daft capable to work.

The nostalgia of Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge nullifies overmuch of nan threat of mutiny connected nan terraces passim nan remainder of a run that hinges connected a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. And nan players won’t person to Google him, for illustration immoderate did erstwhile Graham Potter was appointed, since Lampard’s sanction and look is each complete Stamford Bridge and Cobham.

That, though, is improbable to person nan aforesaid pacifying effect connected nan squad arsenic it is intended to connected nan fans. So really does Lampard get nan players onside and connected committee fixed his erstwhile failures and nan connection from nan committee that his interim assignment sends?

Does he scope for his carrot aliases his instrumentality successful nan little clip betwixt his return, nan travel to Wolves connected Saturday and adjacent week’s sojourn to nan Bernabeu? A short, crisp reminder of nan standards expected astatine Chelsea mightiness beryllium useful successful nan aftermath of a half-season successful which nan players refused to return Potter seriously. Can Lampard do ‘stern’? If he knows he won’t person to interest astir these players beyond nan extremity of May then, probably, yes.

In these short-term situations, it’s often wise to spell backmost to basics, which is useful for Lampard. And Chelsea’s main problem, an abject deficiency of potency, is simply a elemental 1 to identify, moreover if it is simply a small trickier to fix. They created galore opportunities against Liverpool and successful Potter’s past creation against Villa, they were ridiculously profligate.

Lampard request not interest astir analyzable matters specified arsenic strategies and protect style because, generally, Chelsea aren’t surgery successful that respect. If he tin punctual immoderate ruthlessness from his forwards – show them each they’re f***ing superb – possibly that’s each he needs to resistance nan Blues person towards a respectable finish.

Team to watch – Nottingham Forest

Things came to a caput erstwhile much for Nottingham Forest this week, pinch nan Reds said to person considered a alteration of head aft nan conclusion astatine Leeds that near them 8 games without a triumph and only retired of nan relegation area connected extremity difference. But, immoderate power nan Forest fans had, they utilized to guarantee that Steve Cooper remains astatine his post. At slightest for Saturday’s sojourn to Aston Villa.

This reprieve feels for illustration Cooper’s last, pinch the ballot of semi-confidence issued by nan Forest board connected Wednesday sounding much threatening than reassuring: “We person each been disappointed pinch caller performances and it is very clear that a batch of difficult activity needs to beryllium done to reside this urgently. Results and performances must amended immediately.”

They will request to, since Forest recreation to an upwardly-mobile Villa side, presently sat successful seventh and unexpectedly successful nan moving for a European spot acknowledgment to Unai Emery’s good work. Forest person been wretched distant from home, losing 10 and drafting 3 of 14 truthful far. And it gets small easier erstwhile they are backmost home, pinch Manchester United owed astatine nan City Ground adjacent week, earlier they are backmost connected nan roadworthy to look Liverpool.

How does Cooper spark nan basal improvement? Forest group nan barroom debased astatine Elland Road pinch a p*ss-poor capacity aft a affirmative commencement that saw them return a lead they subsequently squandered. The fans are surely down nan manager. Saturday mightiness show if nan players are too.

Player to watch – Ivan Toney

How Toney would emotion to put a pin successful Newcastle’s balloon connected Saturday.

The England striker, yet capped by Gareth Southgate successful nan caller world break, was trim loose by nan Magpies aft only 10 Premier League minutes successful a achromatic and achromatic shirt. He spent 3 years arsenic a Newcastle player, betwixt 2015 and 2018, but nan immense mostly of that clip was distant from St James’ Park connected six indebtedness spells. As a Championship club, Newcastle sold Toney to Peterborough for half a cardinal quid successful 2018.

Toney himself admits it was nan correct call. Newcastle had Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dwight Gayle, while Toney was unproven astatine Championship level. Then he tore up nan 2nd tier pinch Brentford connected his measurement backmost to nan large time.

Toney has scored doubly against his aged broadside since nan Bees’ promotion but neither came successful victories. Indeed, nan astir caller of those strikes was a consolation successful a 5-1 conclusion earlier this season.

That was an uncharacteristically mediocre capacity against 1 of nan perceived large boys, pinch Brentford regularly a nuisance for sides battling for nan apical four. They were subdued excessively against Manchester United astatine Old Trafford connected Wednesday night, possibly stung by their openness astatine Brighton past weekend. Brentford will person to find a equilibrium against Newcastle connected Saturday to springiness Toney a amended chance of breaching nan league’s champion defence.

EFL crippled to watch – Middlesbrough v Burnley

We should statesman to get much clarity complete nan EFL promotion races and relegation battles pinch Easter double-headers successful nan Championship and Leagues One and Two connected Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Friday nighttime mightiness beryllium a biggie for Burnley who could clinch promotion backmost to nan Premier League. To seal a return to nan apical formation this early successful nan season, they request to dream that fifth-placed Millwall hit fourth-placed Luton successful nan early kick-off, and they past go nan first broadside to hit Boro astatine nan Riverside nether Michael Carrick.

If 1 aliases some of those things happen, past nan Clarets tin clinch promotion by beating Sheffield United successful nan conflict of nan apical 2 astatine Turf Moor connected Monday night.

European crippled to watch – Benfica v Porto

This past week has fixed america Der Klassiker, El Clasico and Chelsea and Liverpool’s El Sh*tico. Good Friday brings O Clasico – nan conflict of nan apical 2 successful Portugal.

Benfica are lording it up pinch a 10-point lead complete Porto astatine nan acme but this conflict doesn’t request nan standings to adhd other spice. These 2 despise each different capable without nan added discourse of a title race.

It promises to beryllium a immense week for Benfica. Their shape this play has already earned Roger Schmidt, successful spot only since past summer, an improved statement and 4 days aft they big Porto pinch nan chance to spell 13 clear pinch 7 to play, they big Inter Milan successful nan first limb of a very winnable Champions League quarter-final. Domestically, they person mislaid only 1 crippled each season, having scored 66 goals while conceding only 14.

Porto person only mislaid 3 and they spell to Lisbon successful assured temper having gone 11 unbeaten connected nan road, pinch Benfica winning only 1 of nan past 10 O Clasicos.