Biggest gold rush in years predicted for California from winter storms' runoff

Placerville, Calif. — There's a caller nugget to this winter's historical storms successful California: All nan runoff is exposing much gold, CBS Sacramento's Steve Large reports.

Albert Fausel is simply a third-generation proprietor of nan Placerville Hardware store, which opened successful 1852.

"We do a batch of different golden supplies successful here," Fausel said.

The shop is successful nan bosom of golden country.

"So now, alternatively of trading dynamite, I'm trading metallic detectors," Fausel said.

Fausel says he's is getting fresh for a caller golden rush.

"I haven't seen this successful my life," Fausel said.

Mark Dayton is simply a metallic detector expert.

"[There's] $750 worthy of golden correct here," Dayton said, speaking astir a vessel pinch golden nuggets connected it.

He showed disconnected an ounce of golden nuggets he precocious recovered successful a fewer hours' time.

"It's going to get crazy," Dayton said.

Dayton believes much golden will beryllium much easy disposable this twelvemonth successful this historical Gold Country, wherever James Marshall's 1848 find changed California forever.

"It's nan biggest arena of my life," Dayton said.

The predicted golden unreserved follows nan bid of aggravated wintertime storms eroding stone from waterways.

"As nan h2o comes down really quickly, particularly successful steep canyons," Dayton EXPLAINED, "it hits nan banks and washes caller ungraded correct disconnected nan banks and liberates caller fresh deposits of golden correct into nan water."

Is location a caller aureate opportunity successful Gold Country? It's starting to consciousness for illustration '49er fever.

"This year's going to beryllium unprecedented," Dayton said.

"Time to spell get immoderate gold," Fausel said.

Dayton predicts nan champion clip to statesman seeking golden deposits will beryllium June and July, erstwhile nan stream levels statesman to lower.