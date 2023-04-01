Bill Barr Trump indictment held together by chicken wire clams its legal theory as pathetically weak

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says he believes the indictment of erstwhile President Trump complete his alleged engagement successful nan 2016 hush money ungraded to be 'an abomination' and 'the epitome of nan maltreatment of prosecutorial power.'

Trump made history arsenic nan first ex-president successful U.S. history to beryllium indicted.

Barr based on really nan ineligible mentation down nan indictment was 'pathetically weak' and that nan Manhattan District Attorney's Office is 'going aft nan man, not a crime.'

'Obviously, we don't person nan indictment, truthful there's a small spot of speculation involved, but based connected nan news reports, if they're accurate, this is an abomination,' Barr said on Fox News.

'It's nan epitome of nan maltreatment of prosecutorial powerfulness to bring a lawsuit that would not beryllium brought against anyone else. They are going aft nan man, not a crime. And nan ineligible theory, frankly, is pathetically weak,' he suggested.

'The ineligible mentation is pathetically weak. The lawsuit is held together by chickenhearted ligament and insubstantial clips and rubber bands. It's a lousy case. And it's a shameful section successful our history wherever this section charismatic is trying to effect nan governmental process by bringing this case,' Barr railed.

He delved into nan ineligible arguments that will apt beryllium made, noting really nan lawsuit apt revolved astir really Trump's erstwhile lawyer, Michael Cohen recorded nan reimbursements paid to him from Trump arsenic 'legal payment'.

Barr explained really nan statute requires that immoderate specified misclassification of costs beryllium done pinch nan intent to defraud, which whitethorn not beryllium nan lawsuit successful this situation.

'The declare is that [recording nan Cohen reimbursements arsenic ineligible payments] is mendacious and truthful violated a misdemeanor statute successful nan first lawsuit against mendacious documents,' Barr said.

'I really don't deliberation that's a valid declare successful this case, because nan statute really requires that it beryllium done pinch nan intent to defraud. But I don't understand nan ground for a fraud claim.'

Former President Trump's ineligible squad went connected nan violative connected Friday pursuing his historical indictment, vowing nan erstwhile president would ne'er activity a plea woody and was fresh 'to fight'

Barr besides disagreed pinch nan declare that nan payments were a run finance usurpation because they were efficaciously a publication to nan Trump campaign.

'They're assuming that nan payments were a run finance usurpation because they were efficaciously a publication to nan Trump campaign. I tin show you that's not nan law. I don't deliberation that's really nan Justice Department would position it,' Barr added.

'Payments of hush money to support affairs and things for illustration that concealed are not inherently unlawful,' Barr explained.

'I think it's a anemic lawsuit each together. Unfortunately, I deliberation it will execute what its governmental intent which is to inject chaos into nan Republican process. I deliberation astir apt nan governing intent present is to thief Trump and person each nan news focused on this benignant of worldly for nan adjacent mates of years and move nan Republican superior into a circus.'

The agency of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating nan alleged hush money ungraded for years, which includes payments of $130,000 to Daniels and $150,000 to erstwhile Playboy exemplary Karen McDougal.

President Joe Biden sidestepped questions from reporters astir nan indictment of nan Republican he hit successful 2020 and could perchance look again successful November of adjacent year.

'I person nary remark connected Trump,' Biden said.

Trump's ineligible squad went connected nan violative connected Friday pursuing his historical indictment, vowing nan erstwhile president would ne'er activity a plea woody and was fresh 'to fight' each charges.

The 76-year-old Trump, who is hoping to recapture nan White House successful 2024, chimed successful pinch attacks connected nan prosecutors who brought nan charges against him and moreover nan judge expected to perceive nan case.

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE, KANGAROO COURT!' Trump posted connected his societal media level Truth Social, adding that Juan Manuel Marchal, nan judge who whitethorn preside complete an eventual trial, 'hates me.'

Trump is to beryllium booked, fingerprinted and will person a mugshot taken astatine a Manhattan courthouse connected Tuesday day earlier appearing earlier a judge arsenic nan first ever American president to look criminal charges.

'The president will not beryllium put successful handcuffs,' said Joe Tacopina, 1 of Trump's attorneys, adding that he does not judge prosecutors will 'allow this to go a circus.'

Tacopina said nan hush-money lawsuit being brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Trump faces 'substantial ineligible challenges' and nan erstwhile president would plead not guilty.

There is 'zero' chance Trump would judge a plea deal, he told NBC's Today show. 'It's not going to happen. There's nary crime.'

Trump, who is presently astatine his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence successful Florida, was initially 'shocked' astatine nan indictment, his lawyer said, but 'he's now successful nan posture that he's fresh to conflict this.'

In predicting his indictment, Trump called for protests and warned it could lead to 'potential decease and destruction' for nan country.

And successful a statement, nan ex-president said he had already raised $4 cardinal for his 2024 statesmanlike run successful nan 24 hours pursuing news of nan indictment.