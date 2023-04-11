Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates share sweet photos of their first grandchild

4 days ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates share sweet photos of their first grandchild

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are proud grandparents.

The erstwhile mates gushed complete their girl Jennifer Gates and her husband, Nayel Nassar’s, babe woman successful saccharine Instagram posts.

On April 6, nan Microsoft billionaire posted a photo of him sitting connected nan sofa and holding his first grandchild. As he wraps her successful his arm, his digit touches her small hand.

“I can’t hold to watch you observe nan world,” he captioned nan post, which shows nan babe successful a pinkish onesie.

In a follow-up video, Gates reflected connected becoming a grandfather saying it’s “thrilling to spot nan kids you raised figuring retired really they want to parent, what they want to do otherwise and really they meet those challenges.”

Calling nan narration betwixt a grandparent and grandchild “a bully one,” Gates said he looks guardant to creating adventures pinch his grandchild and giving his girl and son-in-law immoderate clip off.

As for Melinda French Gates, she besides shared a photograph of her holding her adorable grandbaby.

In nan photo, nan babe is wrapped successful a pink-and-white broad arsenic nan caller grandma cradles her successful a chair.

“There is thing rather for illustration holding your first grandchild,” she wrote. “It seems for illustration conscionable yesterday I was holding Jenn astatine this age. Now she has a babe of her ain — and I americium bursting pinch pridefulness watching her and Nayel measurement into their caller domiciled arsenic parents.”

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are besides parents to 23-year-old boy Rory and 20-year-old daughter Phoebe.

The erstwhile couple's 26-year-old girl and Nassar welcomed their first kid together successful March. While they person yet to stock her name, they announced her presence successful a saccharine Instagram post.

"Sending emotion from our patient small family," nan caller parents — who sewage joined successful October 2021 — wrote successful a joint Instagram station connected March 4.

When sharing their babe news, Jennifer Gates and nan Olympic equestrian clasp connected to their daughter’s mini feet.

Jennifer Gates besides showed disconnected her babe woman nan aforesaid time her parents posted their photos pinch their grandchild. In her photo, she lovingly looks astatine her babe woman erstwhile she holds her successful her lap.

She simply captioned nan April 7 station pinch a flower and sparkle emoji.

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is simply a Los Angeles-based newsman and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, popular civilization and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a bully cup of coffee, walking and nan soulful sounds of nan Backstreet Boys.

More
Source Today

Related Article

‘Amber Brown’ Comedy Series Canceled By Apple TV+ After One Season

‘Amber Brown’ Comedy Series Canceled By Apple TV+ After One Season

41 minutes ago
Lisa Kudrow & Her ‘The Comeback’ Co-Star Dan Bucatinsky Reenact Funny Trailer Scene

Lisa Kudrow & Her ‘The Comeback’ Co-Star Dan Bucatinsky Reenact Funny Trailer Scene

1 hour ago
Chris Harrison says narcissists don't star in 'The Bachelor.' They create it

Chris Harrison says narcissists don't star in 'The Bachelor.' They create it

1 hour ago
Sarah Paulson Helped Pedro Pascal Early In His Career Giving Him Her Acting Pay So “He Could Have Money To Feed Himself”

Sarah Paulson Helped Pedro Pascal Early In His Career Giving Him Her Acting Pay So “He Could Have Money To Feed Himself”

1 hour ago
Jeremy Renner dances on 'Kimmel' stage before detailing near-fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner dances on 'Kimmel' stage before detailing near-fatal snowplow accident

1 hour ago
Matthew McConaughey wasn't initially wearing seatbelt on flight that injured 7: 'Hell of a scare'

Matthew McConaughey wasn't initially wearing seatbelt on flight that injured 7: 'Hell of a scare'

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin for 2023 - CNET

Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin for 2023 - CNET

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

23 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

23 hours ago
Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

10 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

10 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.