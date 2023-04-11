Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates share sweet photos of their first grandchild

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are proud grandparents.

The erstwhile mates gushed complete their girl Jennifer Gates and her husband, Nayel Nassar’s, babe woman successful saccharine Instagram posts.

On April 6, nan Microsoft billionaire posted a photo of him sitting connected nan sofa and holding his first grandchild. As he wraps her successful his arm, his digit touches her small hand.

“I can’t hold to watch you observe nan world,” he captioned nan post, which shows nan babe successful a pinkish onesie.

In a follow-up video, Gates reflected connected becoming a grandfather saying it’s “thrilling to spot nan kids you raised figuring retired really they want to parent, what they want to do otherwise and really they meet those challenges.”

Calling nan narration betwixt a grandparent and grandchild “a bully one,” Gates said he looks guardant to creating adventures pinch his grandchild and giving his girl and son-in-law immoderate clip off.

As for Melinda French Gates, she besides shared a photograph of her holding her adorable grandbaby.

In nan photo, nan babe is wrapped successful a pink-and-white broad arsenic nan caller grandma cradles her successful a chair.

“There is thing rather for illustration holding your first grandchild,” she wrote. “It seems for illustration conscionable yesterday I was holding Jenn astatine this age. Now she has a babe of her ain — and I americium bursting pinch pridefulness watching her and Nayel measurement into their caller domiciled arsenic parents.”

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are besides parents to 23-year-old boy Rory and 20-year-old daughter Phoebe.

The erstwhile couple's 26-year-old girl and Nassar welcomed their first kid together successful March. While they person yet to stock her name, they announced her presence successful a saccharine Instagram post.

"Sending emotion from our patient small family," nan caller parents — who sewage joined successful October 2021 — wrote successful a joint Instagram station connected March 4.

When sharing their babe news, Jennifer Gates and nan Olympic equestrian clasp connected to their daughter’s mini feet.

Jennifer Gates besides showed disconnected her babe woman nan aforesaid time her parents posted their photos pinch their grandchild. In her photo, she lovingly looks astatine her babe woman erstwhile she holds her successful her lap.

She simply captioned nan April 7 station pinch a flower and sparkle emoji.