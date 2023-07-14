Billie Eilish talks about the 'Barbie' movie in an Apple Music special

9 hours ago
Billie Eilish successful an Apple Music special

Apple Music's Zane Lowe interviews musician/songwriter Billie Eilish complete penning a opus for nan "Barbie" movie, and really it connects to her childhood.

For a movie that's astir a doll — moreover an iconic doll — nan "Barbie" movie has already made a singular effect earlier it reaches theaters. From funny trailers, and intentionally questionable straplines successful France, to advertisement ads that are conscionable solely pink, "Barbie" is everyplace — and now that includes Apple Music.

In a caller half-hour interview, Zane Lowe talks to Billie Eilish astir her song, "What Was I Made For?" and its inspiration. Now available connected Apple Music, nan way was written by Eilish specifically for nan film.

She talks astir really that came to be, what nan pressures of penning for a movie are — and really a opus written for a movie tin besides beryllium profoundly personal.

Eilish antecedently won 1 of Apple Music's first awards. She was also part of Apple Music Live, and was profiled successful nan 2021 Apple TV+ movie, "The World's a Little Blurry."

"Barbie" opens successful theaters connected July 21.

