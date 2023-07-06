Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman sounds the alarm on Nvidia stock - and warns a recession may hit next year

Leon Cooperman.Jeff Zelevansky/Reuters

Leon Cooperman warned nan tremendous hype astir Nvidia and different maturation stocks is dangerous.

The billionaire investor predicted nan S&P 500 wouldn't scope a caller precocious for respective years.

Pressure connected consumers and nan Fed hiking liking rates could spark a recession successful 2024, he said.

Leon Cooperman has called retired nan speculative mania astir Nvidia and different celebrated stocks, and warned nan US system could slump into recession adjacent year.

"We cognize that Nvidia's not going to extremity well," nan billionaire investor said during an interview astatine The Ben Graham 10th Annual Conference connected June 20.

Nvidia's shares person astir tripled successful value this year, boosting its marketplace capitalization to a grounds $1 trillion, arsenic investors wager nan microchip shaper will beryllium a large victor from nan artificial-intelligence boom.

"I've learned complete nan years that everything yet turns to shit, and nan autumn from 200 times net is simply a batch harder than nan autumn from 8 aliases 9 times earnings," Cooperman said, referring to Nvidia's existent valuation. He noted that erstwhile stock-market darlings for illustration Cisco person ne'er reclaimed nan breathless highs they reached during nan dot-com bubble.

The Omega Advisors founder, and erstwhile caput of Goldman Sachs' asset-management division, bemoaned nan wide authorities of madness that investors are successful today.

"There's a batch of crazy things going connected successful nan market," he said. "I've ne'er seen moves connected specified insignificant news arsenic we're seeing successful nan marketplace today," he continued, partially blaming nan volatility connected quantitative traders who "know everything astir price, cognize thing astir value."

Cooperman attributed nan rally successful stocks this twelvemonth — nan S&P 500 has climbed 15%, while nan Nasdaq 100 has surged 38% — to a awesome upswing successful affirmative sentiment, not fundamentals specified arsenic larger firm profits.

He cautioned nan enthusiasm wouldn't last, and predicted nan S&P 500 wouldn't surpass its January 2022 precocious of astir 4,800 points for respective years. However, he noted location are still plentifulness of undervalued stocks connected nan marketplace today, paving nan measurement for bargain hunters to people outsized returns.

Cooperman besides touched connected nan US economical outlook, suggesting a recession could onslaught successful 2024.

"If we person 1 it whitethorn travel adjacent year, erstwhile group tally retired of money and nan Fed keeps raising rates," he said.

The seasoned investor added that he's behaving cautiously against a backdrop of overpriced assets, lingering inflation, rising liking rates, and a looming economical downturn.

"I'm sufficiently tense astir nan large image that I'm not afloat invested, I person cash," he said. "But I would opportunity that there's nary shortage of bully values around."

