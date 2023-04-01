After spending his rookie play wearing No. 28, Bills moving backmost James Cook has decided to alteration numbers up of nan 2023 season. The Bills announced connected Friday that Cook will deterioration No. 4 going forward. Cook will deterioration nan aforesaid number arsenic his older brother, Vikings Pro Bowl backmost Dalvin Cook, who changed numbers earlier nan commencement of past season.

Cook wore No. 4 during his clip astatine Georgia from 2018-21. As a senior, Cook ran for 728 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He besides caught 27 passes for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns while helping nan Bulldogs seizure their first nationalist title successful complete 40 years.

The 63rd wide prime successful nan 2022 NFL Draft, Cook ran for 507 yards and 2 touchdowns past play while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He caught 21 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown while playing an integral domiciled successful Buffalo winning its 3rd consecutive AFC East section crown.

Cook, who shared playing clip past play pinch now Texans moving backmost Devin Singletary, will stock a backfield adjacent play pinch backmost Damien Harris, a erstwhile starter pinch nan Patriots who signed pinch Buffalo earlier this offseason.

Cook is 1 of respective players who changed their numbers complete nan past week. Bengals wideout Tee Higgins went from No. 85 to No. 5 (his number during his clip astatine Clemson), while Cowboys information Jayron Kearse, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell will deterioration No. 0 aft nan convention put that number backmost into circulation earlier this week.

Changing numbers does travel astatine a costs for Cook and Co.; players (per convention rule) person to acquisition nan existent inventory of unsold jerseys base their aged number earlier being permitted to alteration numbers.