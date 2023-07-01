Binance Introduces FDUSD Listing Amid Stablecoin Market Decline, Faces Initial ‘Technical’ Setback

12 hours ago

As nan stablecoin marketplace system witnessed a nonaccomplishment exceeding $3 cardinal wrong a 40-day span, respective caller stablecoin endeavors are emerging. Binance, nan globe’s starring speech by waste and acquisition volume, unveiled 3 caller trading pairs attached to a stablecoin branded first integer usd (FDUSD) successful a caller blog post. However, nan speech temporarily halted FDUSD listings and disclosed that liquidity providers encountered “technical issues.”

Binance Unveils FDUSD Listing

Currently weighted astatine conscionable complete $126 billion, nan stablecoin system has continually contracted period aft period successful 2023. Amidst this decline, nan decentralized lending level Aave introduced a caller stablecoin named GHO. Boasting a marketplace capitalization of $3.25 cardinal connected July 19, 2023, GHO has since expanded to $7.68 million.

On July 26, Binance — nan largest cryptocurrency speech by waste and acquisition measurement — informed its users via blog station that it added a brand-new stablecoin called FDUSD. In nan announcement, it was stated that first integer usd (FDUSD) would beryllium paired pinch BNB, BUSD, and USDT; Binance besides made FDUSD deposits available.

Nevertheless, nan speech published a consequent blog station indicating nan postponement of FDUSD trading pairs owed to liquidity providers grappling pinch “technical issues.” It was clarified that trading would resume astatine 14:00 (UTC), and immoderate orders placed anterior to nan second station would beryllium canceled.

Developed by First Digital Labs, nan company’s website asserts that FDUSD maintains a 1:1 backing pinch U.S. dollars. The “About Us” section identifies First Digital Labs arsenic an cognition managed by FD121 Limited. On June 1, 2023, nan patient issued a press release claiming its Hong Kong-based office service arsenic custodian and registered spot company.

The creators support that FDUSD is supported by “high-quality reserves—cash and rate equivalents.” Data from Etherscan reveals that nan maximum full proviso of FDUSD stands astatine 1,114,126, pinch nan mostly held successful a wallet branded “Binance 14.” As of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) connected Wednesday, FDUSD knowledgeable a full of 23 transfers.

The website of First Digital Labs does characteristic an attestation report penned by Prescient Assurance LLC, inked connected July 20, 2023. This archive reveals that astatine immoderate fixed point, nan spot has nan capacity to harbor “U.S. dollars, U.S. Treasury backed bills and overnight reverse repurchase agreements,” arsenic stated verbatim successful nan attestation report.

What do you deliberation astir Binance introducing 3 caller trading pairs pinch FDUSD? Share your thoughts and opinions astir this taxable successful nan comments conception below.