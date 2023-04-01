Binance.​US enables free Web3 domain creation for American users

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Binance.​US enables free Web3 domain creation for American users

Binance users based successful nan United States are now capable to create Web3 domains that service arsenic integer identities successful a caller business pinch Unstoppable Domains.

1575 Total views

4 Total shares

Binance.​US enables free Web3 domain creation for American users

Own this portion of history

Collect this article arsenic an NFT

Binance.​US users will soon beryllium capable to group up decentralized domains that will service arsenic integer identities crossed nan Web3 ecosystem done a caller business pinch Unstoppable Domains.

The caller offering will let users to mint “.BinanceUS” domains, providing users pinch easy understandable names for cryptocurrency wallets to buy, waste and transportation cryptocurrency successful nan Binance.US app. These unsocial domains besides service arsenic a integer personality crossed compatible Web3 services, applications and platforms.

Binance.US and Unstoppable Domains announced nan motorboat of nan work connected April 26 and it will spell unrecorded successful May. Binance.​US domains are minted connected nan Polygon blockchain, which allows nan procreation of decentralized domains without state fees aliases renewal costs.

The business will besides let Unstoppable Domains users to usage Binance.​US to retreat cryptocurrencies to various Unstoppable Domains addresses, which see .crypto, .nft and .x domains.

A connection from Binance.US Business Development Vice President Nandini Maheshwari, shared pinch Cointelegraph, highlighted nan proviso of integer personality ownership arsenic a cardinal facet successful nan business pinch Unstoppable and Polygon:

“Increasing accessibility to Web3 while maintaining a safe and unafraid ecosystem for customers is astatine nan halfway of Binance.US’s mission.”

Unstoppable Domains will beryllium responsible for custodying each .BinanceUS domains, which tin only beryllium created done nan Binance.US app. 

Related: Web3 Domain Alliance expands pinch 51 caller members

The decentralized domain work supplier has collaborated pinch a number of Web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies complete nan past year. This includes a partnership pinch Polygon to supply nan expertise to mint “.polygon” Web3 domains. Unstoppable besides provided an avenue for 1inch Network decentralized finance (DeFi) users to nonstop cryptocurrencies to Web3 domain addresses successful November.

Unstoppable Domains and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) have seen burgeoning personification numbers done 2022 and 2023 arsenic request for Web3 services continues to grow. American cryptocurrency speech Coinbase tapped arsenic its decentralized domain sanction partner successful September 2022, providing users pinch free.cb.id usernames for illustration ‘cointelegraph.cb.id’ to switch alpha-numeric cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

Magazine: 4 retired of 10 NFT income are fake: Learn to spot nan signs of lavation trading

More
Source Cointelegraph

Related Article

Bahamas securities watchdog presents comprehensive new draft digital assets act

Bahamas securities watchdog presents comprehensive new draft digital assets act

56 minutes ago
Romania to launch national NFT marketplace: Nifty Newsletter, April 19–25

Romania to launch national NFT marketplace: Nifty Newsletter, April 19–25

1 hour ago
CertiK to launch compensation plan for $2M Merlin DEX exploit

CertiK to launch compensation plan for $2M Merlin DEX exploit

1 hour ago
South Korea’s sweeping crypto bill passes first regulatory hurdles

South Korea’s sweeping crypto bill passes first regulatory hurdles

1 hour ago
OKX and Manchester City Launch Interactive Avatar Campaign Featuring Top Players to Inspire Fans to “Play For the City”

OKX and Manchester City Launch Interactive Avatar Campaign Featuring Top Players to Inspire Fans to “Play For the City”

2 hours ago
Bitcoin Demand Surges As Active Addresses Break Nov. 2021 ATH Levels

Bitcoin Demand Surges As Active Addresses Break Nov. 2021 ATH Levels

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

12 hours ago
Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

17 hours ago
5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

12 hours ago
McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

12 hours ago
Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.