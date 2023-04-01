Binance.​US enables free Web3 domain creation for American users

Binance.​US users will soon beryllium capable to group up decentralized domains that will service arsenic integer identities crossed nan Web3 ecosystem done a caller business pinch Unstoppable Domains.

The caller offering will let users to mint “.BinanceUS” domains, providing users pinch easy understandable names for cryptocurrency wallets to buy, waste and transportation cryptocurrency successful nan Binance.US app. These unsocial domains besides service arsenic a integer personality crossed compatible Web3 services, applications and platforms.

Binance.US and Unstoppable Domains announced nan motorboat of nan work connected April 26 and it will spell unrecorded successful May. Binance.​US domains are minted connected nan Polygon blockchain, which allows nan procreation of decentralized domains without state fees aliases renewal costs.

The business will besides let Unstoppable Domains users to usage Binance.​US to retreat cryptocurrencies to various Unstoppable Domains addresses, which see .crypto, .nft and .x domains.

A connection from Binance.US Business Development Vice President Nandini Maheshwari, shared pinch Cointelegraph, highlighted nan proviso of integer personality ownership arsenic a cardinal facet successful nan business pinch Unstoppable and Polygon:

“Increasing accessibility to Web3 while maintaining a safe and unafraid ecosystem for customers is astatine nan halfway of Binance.US’s mission.”

Unstoppable Domains will beryllium responsible for custodying each .BinanceUS domains, which tin only beryllium created done nan Binance.US app.

The decentralized domain work supplier has collaborated pinch a number of Web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies complete nan past year. This includes a partnership pinch Polygon to supply nan expertise to mint “.polygon” Web3 domains. Unstoppable besides provided an avenue for 1inch Network decentralized finance (DeFi) users to nonstop cryptocurrencies to Web3 domain addresses successful November.

Unstoppable Domains and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) have seen burgeoning personification numbers done 2022 and 2023 arsenic request for Web3 services continues to grow. American cryptocurrency speech Coinbase tapped arsenic its decentralized domain sanction partner successful September 2022, providing users pinch free.cb.id usernames for illustration ‘cointelegraph.cb.id’ to switch alpha-numeric cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

