Bing Chat AI Now Has Better Search and Higher Limits

5 hours ago
Bing saying hello

Microsoft has been quickly building up its Bing Chat AI service complete nan past fewer weeks. Today nan institution announced a fewer upgrades coming to Bing Chat, including amended hunt abilities and little restrictive limits.

Microsoft confirmed successful a blog station that Bing Chat tin now nonstop 20 messages without starting a caller conversation, up from nan erstwhile limit of 15. The regular limit for each messages has besides been boosted from 150 to 200. The speech limit was 10 messages until earlier this month, and earlier that, location was nary limit — which allowed group to coax Bing into calling itself depressed aliases sentient over nan people of agelong conversations.

Bing Chat besides now has integrated image and video search. For example, “show maine images of dogs” now displays image hunt results from Bing. This only shows images that already beryllium connected nan web — image generation is abstracted functionality that you tin effort pinch prompts for illustration “create an image of a cat.” Image hunt is only moving for maine successful nan Edge sidebar, but that mightiness beryllium fixed soon. You tin besides still usage Bing Image Creator from the dedicated web page.

Image hunt successful Bing Chat

Microsoft is besides rolling retired “local grounding,” which should amended queries related to circumstantial locations. The blog station explains, “This week, we delivered enhancements to make Bing springiness amended answers if you’re trying to find a park, a store, aliases a doctor’s agency adjacent you. Expect america to make further improvements successful section grounding based connected your feedback.”

Finally, nan Bing sidebar successful Edge has been improved pinch support for Bing Image Creator (Creative mode needs to beryllium enabled), faster loading times, and a bug hole for random speech resets. If nan caller Bing fastener is annoying, you tin turn it off.

Source: Microsoft

