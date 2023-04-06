Birla Estates forays into Pune, acquires 5.76-acre land parcel

Birla Estates, nan existent property limb of Century Textiles and Industries, has entered nan Pune residential existent property marketplace by acquiring 5.76 acres of onshore successful Sangamwadi, a cardinal business territory successful nan city.

The institution plans to create a premium residential task connected nan onshore parcel, which has a improvement imaginable of complete 1.5 cardinal quadrate feet and gross imaginable of ₹2,500 crore, nan institution said successful an speech filing.

The onshore was purchased from Sudarshan Chemical Industries.

KT Jithendran, MD and CEO, Birla Estates said, “With this foray into Pune, Birla Estates is embarking connected an breathtaking caller shape aft establishing itself successful nan MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Bengaluru and NCR (National Capital Region) markets.”

The institution sees nan foray into nan Pune lodging marketplace arsenic nan cardinal to its maturation strategy and its ambition to beryllium among nan apical developers successful nan country.

Birla Estates has galore projects crossed cardinal markets successful nan country, including its flagship task Birla Niyaara successful Worli, Mumbai. According to nan company, Birla Niyaara has been 1 of nan apical trading residential projects successful MMR, pinch income crossing ₹2,300 crore successful complete a twelvemonth since launch.