BIRTH/REBIRTH (2023) Reviews of young Frankenstein sci-fi horror

Birth/Rebirth is simply a 2023 American sci-fi scary movie astir a morgue technician who successfully reanimates nan assemblage of a small girl. In publicity, nan title is often stylised arsenic birth/rebirth.

Directed by Laura Moss from a screenplay co-written pinch Brendan J. O’Brien. Produced by Mali Elfman and David Grove Churchill Viste. Executive produced by Jordan Barker and Brendan J. O’Brien.

The Shudder accumulation stars Judy Reyes, Marin Ireland, Breeda Wool, Monique Gabriela Curnen, LaChanze, Richard Gallagher, A.J. Lister, Sarah Dacey-Charles, Grant Harrison, Eric Yang, Rina Mejia and Lynden Miles Ley.

Plot:

Rose (Marin Ireland) is simply a pathologist who prefers moving pinch corpses complete societal interaction. She besides has an obsession — nan reanimation of nan dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is simply a maternity caregiver who has built her life astir her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister).

When 1 tragic night, Lila abruptly falls sick and dies, nan 2 women’s worlds clang into each other. They embark connected a acheronian way of nary return wherever they will beryllium forced to face really acold they are consenting to spell to protect what they clasp astir dear…

Blurb:

“This standout directorial debut from Laura Moss reimagines Mary Shelley’s classical scary story Frankenstein pinch specified a modern knowing that it becomes thing exciting, terrifying, and singularly new.”

Release date:

Birth/Rebirth had its world premiere astatine nan Sundance Film Festival successful January 2023. In nan US, the movie will beryllium released by IFC Films theatrically connected August 18, 2023, earlier it streams connected Shudder later successful nan year.

Reviews:

“We often consciousness for illustration we’re conscionable successful a spot that we really don’t want to be, particularly arsenic nan women observe they’re going to request to do immoderate utmost things to support their task alive. It’s not rather a caller Frankenstein, but it’s a fascinatingly maternal riff connected what we consequence erstwhile we play pinch life and death: nan very point that makes america human.” RogerEbert.com

” …it moves betwixt its affectional moods — pain, humor, danger, emotion — pinch nan deft accomplishment of a genitor for whom a child’s unpredictable chaos is simply a truth of nan everyday. The movie is freaky. But it ne'er feigns to go a specified freakshow. It works, successful part, because it hurts. It useful because it defers that wounded until, astatine agelong last, it cannot beryllium avoided.” Rolling Stone

“Often restricted by its subtlety and misplaced suspense, nan movie struggles to flooded its inability to perpetrate to nan genre. Consequently, it feels underwhelming contempt nan book being afloat of promise. Birth/Rebirth contains awesome performances from Ireland and Reyes. But Moss’s directorial debut needs rather a spot much than stunning performances to time off a lasting impression.” Screen Rant

“The awesome performances from Reyes and Ireland and really good their characters’ differing perspectives mesh makes birth/rebirth a genuinely rubbing rotation connected nan Frankenstein concept. Though its depictions of aesculapian unit look astatine arm’s magnitude from nan characters, Moss ever retains nan humanity of everyone involved. The performances’ potency and nan screenplay’s wittiness respire immoderate life into a tired formula…” Tilt

YouTube reviews:

Trailer:

Interview pinch Laura Moss and Brendan O’Brien:

Interview pinch Judy Reyes and Marin Ireland:

