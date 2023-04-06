BIS backs central bankers on tracking digital currency data under new project

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has offered further insights into its plans to create open-source information plans to way nan macroeconomic implications of integer currencies and decentralized finance (DeFi).

In a recent publication, BIS notes that Project Atlas will partner pinch nan Deutsche Bundesbank and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) to connection caller perspectives connected integer currencies. At nan moment, on-chain information deals chiefly pinch value action, but location is simply a deficiency of information concerning nan large-scale effect of DeFi connected financial stability.

The BIS commented that Project Atlas would connection an intuitive dashboard to connection cardinal bankers and different policymakers accusation connected nan world flows of integer assets, marketplace capitalization, and different related marketplace activity.

“Tailored to nan needs of cardinal banks, it will fuse reported information gathered from crypto exchanges and unchangeable coin issuers (off-chain data) pinch information from nationalist blockchains (on-chain data) connected an open-source platform,” said nan BIS. “By connecting various sources, Atlas will connection a layered attack to data-vetting, allowing users to accurately measure nan economical value of these markets.”

The BIS is peculiarly willing successful nan effect of integer assets on cross-border transactions and confirms that Project Atlas will attraction connected search nan travel of assets crossed respective jurisdictions. This metric will beryllium cardinal successful preventing countries from utilizing integer currencies to skirt sanctions and understand travel patterns betwixt regions pinch varying degrees of regulatory control.

“By providing greater insights into DeFi and crypto markets, starting pinch a amended knowing of nan information and technologies utilized successful nan industry, Project Atlas will assistance policymakers and heighten cardinal banks’ analytical and method capabilities arsenic good arsenic their wide knowing of nan underlying technology,” publication nan report.

The BIS is besides moving connected Project Mariana, seeking to research nan functionalities of automated marketplace makers (AMM) successful cross-border payment in a study pinch cardinal banks of France, Singapore, and Switzerland.

As countries beforehand successful their central slope integer currency (CBDC) development, BIS has seized nan inaugural to transportation retired respective pilots to research nan possibilities of deploying them successful cross-border payment.

Preliminary studies involving nan cardinal banks of China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and nan United Arab Emirates (UAE) resulted successful stellar results for BIS. Leveraging connected nan awesome results, BIS began Project Icebreaker with Israel, Norway, and Sweden to research pinch utilizing unit CBDCs successful cross-border payments.

