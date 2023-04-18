Bitcoin․com Launches VERSE Staking as Ecosystem Token and DEX Heat Up

3 hours ago

press release

As nan accepted banking strategy experiences increasing instability pinch nan failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Credit Suisse, much individuals are turning to decentralized finance (DeFi) arsenic a unafraid and charismatic alternative. Verse DEX, Bitcoin.com’s decentralized exchange, has been flourishing arsenic a result, enjoying a accelerated surge successful Total Value Locked (TVL) and gaining nickname arsenic a reliable refuge from accepted banking woes.

In caller weeks, Verse DEX has witnessed TVL summation by astir 300%, surpassing nan $15 cardinal mark. This awesome maturation has propelled Bitcoin.com’s decentralized speech into nan 13th highest-ranked DEX connected Ethereum and nan 66th overall. To further fortify its offerings, Bitcoin.com is now launching VERSE Staking, allowing anyone to gain rewards for depositing VERSE tokens connected Verse DEX here.

Dennis Jarvis, Bitcoin.com CEO, emphasizes nan value of Verse DEX successful nan pursuit of economical freedom: “At Bitcoin.com, our ngo is to create economical state successful nan world. Verse DEX is an basal constituent of that mission, providing individuals pinch a decentralized trading level that promotes financial empowerment and independence. The singular maturation of Verse DEX successful TVL rankings showcases nan rising entreaty of decentralized finance arsenic an replacement to nan progressively unstable accepted banking sector. Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, including nan VERSE token, is playing a captious domiciled successful promoting economical state and widening entree to financial opportunities successful these uncertain times.”

Jarvis hinted that higher yields and different benefits whitethorn soon beryllium made disposable to VERSE stakers. “We’re still processing nan semipermanent staking mechanics, but they will apt see incentives for early stakers. Additionally, those who liking for longer aliases execute definite actions will get boosters, creating further worth for users and nan ecosystem.”

How VERSE Fits Into The Bitcoin.com Ecosystem

Launched successful December 2022, nan VERSE token is designed to incentivize users to advancement connected their crypto journey. By unlocking rewards on tiers, serving arsenic a method of costs successful the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and beyond, and granting entree to exclusive level services, VERSE encourages group to prosecute pinch and reap nan rewards of nan decentralized finance world. Currently, VERSE rewards are disposable to early adopters done farming connected Verse DEX and nan recently introduced staking opportunity.

Since launch, Bitcoin.com Verse has secured complete 75 partnerships, integrations, and collaborations. Highlights see a strategical business pinch industry-leading fiat←→crypto onramp MoonPay that enables anyone to buy Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem token VERSE pinch section currency, auto-compounding via Beefy Finance of Verse Farms rewards to boost APY, and a wide scope of DEX aggregators, analytical tools, and wallets.

About Verse

VERSE is nan rewards and inferior token for users who lend to and participate successful the Bitcoin.com ecosystem. The VERSE token is designed to grow entree to decentralized finance and thief unlock nan economical state it provides. Bitcoin.com’s multichain Verse DEX is an automated marketplace maker-based decentralized speech that intends to bring everyone permissionless and self-custodial trading access.

Bitcoin.com Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a world leader successful introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible acquisition materials, timely and nonsubjective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and enactment up-to-date connected cryptocurrency and nan early of finance.



