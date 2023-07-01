17 hours ago

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Consolidates, as Markets Prepare for 25-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike

Bitcoin consolidated marginally supra nan $29,000 level connected Wednesday, up of today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. It is wide expected that nan Fed will summation rates by 25 ground points, aft holding disconnected connected hiking past month. Ethereum besides remained mostly unchanged.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin started today’s convention mostly unchanged, arsenic traders anticipated nan latest Federal Reserve complaint decision.

Following a debased of $29,097.47 connected Tuesday, BTC/USD marginally roseate to a precocious of $29,382.11 earlier today.

This move saw nan cryptocurrency consolidate astir a support constituent astatine nan $29,100 mark, which was past afloat surgery connected June 21.

Bitcoin chart by TradingView

Another level was deed successful today’s session, arsenic nan comparative spot scale (RSI) collided pinch nan 42.00 zone.

Price spot has since rebounded, and astatine nan clip of penning this is search astatine a reference of 42.09.

Should nan scale stay supra this level aft today’s complaint decision, location is simply a bully chance that BTC could move backmost towards $30,000.

Ethereum

Additionally, ethereum (ETH) besides consolidated connected Wednesday, trading adjacent to a cardinal value level astatine $1,850.

ETH/USD peaked astatine $1,867.32 earlier successful today’s session, earlier slipping to a existent day’s debased of $1,849.44.

The diminution came arsenic nan 10-day (red) moving mean extended its downward crossover pinch its 25-day (blue) counterpart.

Ethereum chart by TradingView

A cardinal area to salary attraction to is nan level astatine 45.00 connected nan RSI. The scale is presently hovering astir this mark, nevertheless a breakout could consequence successful further declines.

In nan arena this occurs, nan adjacent visible support level to salary attraction to will beryllium nan 40.00 zone.

