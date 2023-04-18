2 hours ago

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Back Above $2,100, as BTC Rebounds From 1-Week Low

Ethereum moved backmost supra $2,100 connected Tuesday, arsenic markets reacted to nan latest gross home merchandise (GDP) study from China. Chinese GDP roseate by 4.5% during nan first 4th of nan year, higher than nan 4% expected. Bitcoin rebounded from earlier losses.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from a one-week debased connected Tuesday, arsenic markets reacted to nan latest gross home merchandise (GDP) study from China.

BTC/USD dropped to a debased of $29,154.85 earlier successful today’s session, earlier climbing to a highest of $29,944.78 arsenic nan time matured.

The debased sent bitcoin to its lowest constituent since April 10, which is erstwhile value was past beneath $29,000.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

Looking astatine nan chart, nan rebound has travel arsenic nan 14-day comparative spot scale (RSI) bounced from a level of 59.00.

Currently, value spot is search astatine nan 61.91 mark, pinch nan adjacent visible ceiling astatine nan 65.00 level.

BTC will apt beryllium trading supra $30,200 should nan RSI scope this upcoming destination.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) was backmost supra nan $2,100 level successful today’s session, arsenic nan token remains adjacent an eleven-month high.

Following a debased of $2,057.65 to commencement nan week, ETH/USD raced to an intraday precocious of $2,109.58 earlier successful nan day.

Today’s highest is marginally little than Sunday’s precocious of $2,142, which is nan strongest constituent that ethereum has deed since past May.

ETH/USD – Daily Chart

Similar to bitcoin, this rebound took spot arsenic nan RSI jumped from its ain support constituent astatine 68.00.

As of writing, nan scale is now astatine nan 70.24 mark, pinch a guidance constituent astatine 75.00 a imaginable destination.

Should it deed nan mark, location is simply a bully chance that ethereum could move complete $2,200.

