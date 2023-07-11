Bitcoin Hash Rate Retakes All-Time High As Miners Continue To Expand Capacity

The trouble of mining Bitcoin has been steadily climbing for immoderate clip now, arsenic much and much miners compete pinch 1 different to beryllium nan 1 to excavation nan adjacent artifact connected nan Bitcoin blockchain successfully.

With nan upwind now clearing up successful Texas, nan world’s Bitcoin mining stronghold, miners are coming backmost online to double down connected their operations. This clip around, this has pushed nan mining hash complaint to a caller all-time high.

Hash Rate Reaches All-Time High

Over nan weekend, nan mining hash complaint reached a caller all-time high. According to info from Hashrate Index backed by data from Ycharts, Bitcoin’s hash complaint spiked to 465 EH/s connected Saturday from 406 EH/s connected nan erstwhile day.

Specifically, nan 7-day mean hash complaint deed 401 EH/s connected Saturday, while nan 3-day mean has risen a much staggering 18% to 448 EH/s. Although nan hash complaint has now dropped to 425 EH/s astatine nan clip of writing, it is still astatine its highest levels and up much than 119.1% from 1 twelvemonth ago.

The summation successful nan hash complaint has people led to an summation successful nan artifact accumulation rate. Over nan past mates of months, BTC miners had been targeting a artifact accumulation complaint of 6 per hour, now, a artifact is produced astatine an mean clip of 9 minutes and 15 seconds.

Bitcoin Mining Revenue Hits $184 Million In Q2

Bitcoin has seen a flurry of summation successful transaction volumes this year, arsenic nan cryptocurrency continues to predominate nan industry. In nan past 24 hours alone, nan full measurement of bitcoin traded accrued by 30.37%.

According to a report by published by Coin Metrics connected July 5, BTC miners generated a singular gross of $2.4 cardinal during nan 2nd 4th of 2023. Out of this amount, $184 cardinal came from transaction fees alone, representing much than nan 5 preceding quarters combined.

This summation successful transaction interest gross is traced to nan summation successful transaction measurement aft BRC-20 tokens were introduced connected nan Bitcoin blockchain. The BRC-20 came successful arsenic a token modular to let nan creation and transportation accommodation of fungible tokens connected nan blockchain done nan usage of ordinal inscriptions.

Bitcoin miners person besides knowledgeable favorable macroeconomic conditions successful nan past quarter, including little energy rates for miners based successful nan United States. On nan different hand, Bitcoin mining has been increasing successful nan Middle East, pinch nan UAE starring nan charge. Miners successful nan UAE now nutrient astir 13 EH/s, accounting for almost 4% of nan full hash rate.

As for Bitcoin, nan value of nan cryptocurrency has been ranging successful nan $30,000 people since precocious June.

Featured image from iStock, floor plan from TradingView.com