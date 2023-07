Bitcoin Price Holds Ground But Momentum Keeps Fading Below $31K

Bitcoin value is holding nan cardinal $30,000 support zone. BTC must settee supra $31,000 and $31,400 to commencement a caller summation successful nan adjacent term.

Bitcoin is showing a fewer affirmative signs supra nan $30,000 support zone.

The value is trading supra $30,200 and nan 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There is simply a short-term bullish inclination statement forming pinch support adjacent $30,400 connected nan hourly floor plan of nan BTC/USD brace (data provender from Kraken).

The brace could summation bullish momentum if location is simply a adjacent supra $31,200.

Bitcoin Price Is Stable Above $30K

Bitcoin value started a caller diminution beneath nan $30,500 support zone. However, nan bulls were again progressive supra nan $30,000 support zone. BTC remained successful a scope and made different effort to clear $31,000 but failed.

The caller debased was formed adjacent $30,214 and nan value is now moving higher. There was a move supra nan 23.6% Fib retracement level of nan caller diminution from nan $31,020 precocious to nan $30,214 low. There is besides a short-term bullish inclination statement forming pinch support adjacent $30,400 connected nan hourly floor plan of nan BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin value is now trading supra $30,200 and nan 100 hourly Simple moving average. The bulls are now facing guidance adjacent nan $30,600 level.

The adjacent guidance is adjacent nan $30,700 zone. It is adjacent to nan 61.8% Fib retracement level of nan caller diminution from nan $31,020 precocious to nan $30,214 low, supra which nan value mightiness retest $31,000. To commencement a dependable increase, nan value must settee supra $31,000.

Source: BTCUSD connected TradingView.com

The adjacent awesome guidance is adjacent nan $31,400 level. Any much gains could unfastened nan doors for a move toward nan $32,000 guidance zone.

More Losses successful BTC?

If Bitcoin’s value fails to clear nan $30,700 resistance, it could commencement different decline. Immediate support connected nan downside is adjacent nan $30,200 level and nan inclination line.

The adjacent awesome support is adjacent nan $30,000 level, beneath which location could beryllium a driblet toward $29,850. Any much losses mightiness nonstop nan value toward nan $29,400 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining gait successful nan bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now supra nan 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $30,200, followed by $30,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $30,700, $31,000, and $31,400.