Bitcoin’s Average and Median-Sized Network Fees Rose 40% Higher in March

In March 2023, Bitcoin’s mean and median-sized fees jumped much than 40% higher aft rising 122% successful 10 days during nan first week of February. The fees person followed nan Ordinal inscription inclination arsenic much than 662,000 inscriptions reside connected nan Bitcoin blockchain, and 150 bitcoin worthy $4.2 cardinal person been added to fees.

Bitcoin Fees Surge successful March, More Than 50,000 Unconfirmed Transactions successful nan Mempool

As of 2:30 p.m. (ET) connected March 31, 2023, according to statistics from mempool.space, location are astir 54,000 unconfirmed Bitcoin transactions. Bitcoin fees and hold times person accrued successful March pursuing nan web fee increase that occurred during nan first week of February.

At that time, owed to nan request stemming from Ordinal inscription transactions, fees roseate 122% successful 10 days. With BTC’s value importantly higher and nan Ordinal inscription trend still successful afloat swing, mean and median-sized transportation fees person risen since February 8, 2023.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, nan lowest interest is 6 satoshis per byte, aliases $0.24. Low privilege is 36 sat/vB aliases $1.43, mean privilege is 41 sat/vB aliases $1.63, and precocious privilege transaction is 44 sat/vB aliases $1.75 per transaction, according to mempool.space. Data from bitinfocharts.com shows that nan mean BTC interest connected Friday is $2.40 per transfer, and nan median interest is astir $0.98 per transaction.

According to information from bitinfocharts.com, connected Friday day (ET), nan average BTC transaction fee costs 0.000084 BTC aliases $2.40 per transaction. On February 8, 2023, nan mean interest was $1.704 per transfer, aliases 41.17% little than today’s mean BTC fee.

BTC’s median-sized fee roseate 42.02% from $0.69 to $0.98 per transaction during nan aforesaid clip frame. Average fees spiked to $4.24 per transaction connected March 24, and connected nan aforesaid day, median-sized fees deed $1.37 per transfer.

As of writing, location are much than 662,000 Bitcoin-based Ordinal inscriptions, and immoderate of nan interest emergence has been attributed to nan inscription trend. Presently, 150.2457 BTC successful fees has been collected for Ordinal inscriptions.

While BTC fees person been higher, they are still little than nan mean and median-sized fees settled connected nan Ethereum (ETH) network. Currently, nan average ETH transaction fee is 0.003 ETH aliases $5.43 per transfer, and nan median-sized ether interest coming is 0.0014 ETH aliases $2.54 per transaction.

While mean and median BTC fees scope betwixt $0.98 to $2.40 per transaction, immoderate interest payments, astatine 6 satoshis per byte aliases $0.24 per transaction, person been making it past nan transaction queue.

While artifact intervals were faster than nan ten-minute mean anterior to nan past trouble change, pinch an mean of 9 minutes and 33 seconds during nan past 2,016 blocks, they are presently ranging betwixt 9 minutes and 50 seconds to 10 minutes and 21 seconds.

