Bitcoin’s Horizontal Levels Show Potential For Bullish Trend

After recovering its bullish momentum, nan largest cryptocurrency successful nan market, Bitcoin (BTC), concisely collapsed supra its cardinal guidance level of $28,700. However, nan cryptocurrency retracted and returned to trading wrong its scope formed successful nan past week betwixt $27,600 and $28,500.

Despite this choppy value action, a caller blog post by Justin Bennett, trader and expert of nan crypto marketplace suggests that BTC has established “strong” horizontal levels, which are favorable for some scalpers and investors who for illustration this play of scope aliases consolidation successful nan market.

Will These Horizontal Levels Hold A Potential Decline In BTC’s Price?

Bennett further mentions that Bitcoin trades supra nan $28,130 pivot constituent connected an hourly and 4-hour closing basis. Any effort to retest this level will apt pull sellers, perchance triggering different tally astatine nan $27,650 support level and perchance little prices.

Bitcoin’s horizontal levels. Source: Justin Bennett Blog

Although nan horizontal levels seen successful nan floor plan whitethorn supply opportunities for scalping, Bennett cautions that location is simply a imaginable downside consequence if BTC’s support levels are breached.

Bennett suggests that while BTC’s value has nary confirmed direction, location are presently much agelong liquidations beneath nan value than short liquidations above. This intends that a higher number of traders person taken agelong positions and whitethorn beryllium astatine consequence of liquidation if nan value further declines complete nan weekend.

Bitcoin liquidation heatmap. Source: Justin Bennett Blog

However, pinch Bitcoin trading supra nan cardinal pivot point, location is still imaginable for further upside and consolidation supra nan $29,000 level. The $28,900 macro guidance level is nan adjacent target for BTC, and a successful breach could lead to further gains for nan largest cryptocurrency successful nan market.

Bennett further suggests that nan superior scope for Bitcoin is betwixt $26,500 support and nan $28,900 guidance wall, pinch smaller ranges wrong this range. This tin consequence successful nan value activity whitethorn beryllium comparatively unchangeable wrong this range. Still, location is simply a imaginable for important volatility if nan value breaks retired of this scope and experiences a correction toward nan support level.

A New Cycle Is Just Beginning For Bitcoin

According to Rekt Capital, pinch nan closure of Q1 for Bitcoin and nan broader cryptocurrency market, BTC is connected nan verge of confirming its first bullish quarterly engulfing candle since early 2020. This shape occurs erstwhile nan opening value of a peculiar 4th is little than nan closing value of nan erstwhile quarter.

According to Rekt, this shape has historically preceded aggregate quarters of upside for Bitcoin, meaning that BTC’s value tends to summation for respective quarters aft nan shape is confirmed, for illustration successful nan bull marketplace of 2021.

Bitcoin’s engulfing candles. Source: Rekt Capital connected Twitter.

Even if Bitcoin’s value experiences a pullback successful nan adjacent term, nan sentiment of nan cryptocurrency marketplace seems to purpose for 1 thing: BTC is poised for a caller bull run.

The marketplace is expected to acquisition a sustained play of value increases successful nan coming months, pinch nan first 4th closing supra cardinal levels. This suggests beardown imaginable for maturation and investor assurance contempt short-term fluctuations successful Bitcoin’s value action.

Bitcoin is trading sideways connected a 1-day chart. Source: BTCUSDT connected TradingView.com

Featured image from Unsplash, floor plan from TradingView.com